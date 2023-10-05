Better than Gosling? Gorka Marquez’s Barbie makeover is the Kenergy we needed today

Strictly pro Gorka Marquez has transformed into Ken from Barbie and we can’t get Kenough of it. Could he be better than Ryan Gosling?!

The Strictly Come Dancing pro is getting ready for Movie Week on the show this weekend and it seems Barbie will be featuring… and we can’t WAIT!

Of course, Barbie has been the most popular film of the year as Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling took on the iconic roles of Barbie and Ken.

So we’re not surprised the movie may be making an appearance on this weekend’s Strictly. Bring it on!

Gorka Marquez on Strictly

In a teaser shared by the Strictly Instagram page today, Gorka is seen dressed up as Ken from the movie. And he looks the part!

Wearing a big fluffy coat, jeans, sunglasses and a bandana, it was hard to tell Gorka apart from the real Ken (aka Gosling)!

In the clip, Gorka is seen miming to the movie’s hit song I’m Just Ken while some of his co-stars walk behind him. Also wearing outfits from other stars in the movie, the likes of Graziano Di Prima, Neil Jones and Vito Coppola are seen joining in to recreate the singing scene from the film.

It’s just everything.

This week is Movie Week on Strictly! (Credit: BBC)

The post read: “Movie Week is right around the corner and we can’t get Kenough of it. This Sunday’s results show sees our pros bring Barbie to the Ballroom.” OMG.

Fans expressed their delight by the teaser as one person gushed: “This will be amazing!!”

Perfect choice of Gorka for Ken! I can’t even wait!!!

Another wrote: “LOVE LOVE LOVE! Cannot wait to watch.”

Someone else said: “Can’t wait for this!!”

Others were just distracted by Gorka! One commented: “Gorka looks better than Gosling.”

Ryan Gosling plays Ken in Barbie (Credit: YouTube)

Another wrote: “Perfect choice of Gorka for Ken! I can’t even wait!!!”

Someone else quipped: “Clearly Ryan Gosling was miscast – we all KNOW @gorka_marquez should’ve been Ken.” Uh, agreed!

Another fan added: “Wow Gorka as Ken… better than Gosling tbh.”

Strictly this weekend

This weekend marks Movie Week on Strictly. Gorka will perform a jive with celeb partner Nikita Kanda. Meanwhile, Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu will dance a charleston and Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington will perform a rumba.

Strictly continues this Saturday (October 7) from 6.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The Strictly results show will air on Sunday from 7.15pm.

Are you excited? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.