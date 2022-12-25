Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has opened up about the reasons behind his vast collection of tattoos.

The TV star has always been beloved by Strictly fans. However, last year his fame reached new heights when he took home the crown with Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The hunky dancer regularly shows off his ripped torso, and fans have noticed his numerous inkings in the past.

Giovanni has previously opened up about his tats, and shared the personal reasons behind some of them.

It turns out one, in particular, is very sentimental to the star.

Strictly: Giovanni Pernice opens up about his tattoos

In an interview with The Guardian, Giovanni shared that the ink on his chest is there for one very special person in his life.

When comparing a picture of himself as a child to now, Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni said: “Maybe there are some visible differences: I don’t wear bum bags and I now have some tattoos – the ‘R’ on my chest is for my mamma.”

Giovanni’s mum is reportedly called Rosalba.

“I have a new one of Freddie Mercury, because he is out of this world. Iam such a huge fan of his energy on stage and the way he was with his audience.”

He added: “Other than that, I am the same. I’ve always been focused and I want to stay like this until I die.”

Giovanni on his retirement plans

Meanwhile, Giovanni will be taking his new show, Made in Italy, across the UK in 2023.

Fans might want to make sure they book tickets because the dancer recently confessed he won’t be doing it for much longer.

“I’ve been dancing for 23 years and I plan to do three or four more years, then try something else,” he teased.

“I can’t imagine I’d ever lie on a sofa doing nothing, though. It sounds boring. I don’t know the meaning of the word lazy.”

Giovanni looks back on his biggest success

Earlier this month, Giovanni opened up about handing over the glitterball trophy.

He fondly remembered the moment he was crowned Strictly champion in a tender Instagram post.

“That indescribable feeling!” he wrote. “Today @rose.a.e and I pass our crown of reigning champions to another incredible couple.. and believe me when I say that everyone deserves to win!

“Good luck and please remember to vote for your faves… we all do have faves… and thanks to all of you for supporting and watching another series of @bbcstrictly!

“There is no show without you, always grateful to be part of this incredible family.”

Meanwhile, this year Giovanni was partnered with BBC Radio 2 DJ Richie Anderson for this series. However, he was the second celebrity to be eliminated.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special is on today (December 25) at 5.10pm on BBC One.

