Giovanni Pernice has revealed what he’s done with his Strictly Glitterball Trophy.

The Strictly Come Dancing star won the 2021 series of the BBC show with Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The duo appeared on This Morning on Tuesday (January 11) to discuss their win.

While chatting with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Giovanni revealed his heartwarming gesture to his parents.

Giovanni Pernice reveals where he keeps his Strictly trophy

He shared that after his win, he flew the trophy out to his parents and gave it to them as they’re “massive fans”.

Giovanni explained: “Yes, my Mum and Dad are massive fans so I think it was the right thing to do to bring it to them and now it’s there with them.

Phillip asked: “Did they keep it?”

Giovanni replied: “Yes! Of course!”

He went on to tease that if he wins another, he’ll actually keep hold of it himself next time.

He added of their win: “It’s been nice because you reached the final and the end of the journey, but winning has always been my dream.

“And to finally win and do it with Rose, the whole experience and journey have been phenomenal, so that was the cherry on the cake.”

Despite giving the trophy to his parents, Giovanni made sure to get some time with it himself first.

He added: “Did I sleep with my glitterball trophy? Yes, oh my God, yes. I’ve been reaching for seven years and at the end when I got it, I put it on my pillow next to me and was like, ‘oh hello.'”

Rose and Giovanni’s appearance on the This Morning sofa comes only days after the pair enjoyed a special sweet reunion meal in London.

