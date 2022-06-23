Strictly star Giovanni Pernice may be on tour currently, but he found time to appear on Lorraine today (June 23) where he made a surprising revelation.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 31, told Lorraine Kelly that he could be interested in switching up his role on the BBC competition.

Lorraine, 62, asked the handsome hunk if he would ever consider following in Anton Du Beke‘s footsteps and judging the dancers.

“He obviously has gone into the judges’ seat… is that something you’d ever want to do?” she said.”Would it be difficult for you to judge your friends?”

Giovanni, who is currently on tour, teased that sitting on the panel is something he would be excited to do if the opportunity arose.

TV’s Giovanni Pernice appeared on Lorraine on Thursday (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni Pernice tour: Strictly star makes a pitstop on Lorraine

“I think it’s so in your face when you do Strictly so if it’s a good dance, it’s a good dance but if it’s a bad one, it’s a bad one – sorry friend,” he said.

“It’s something that I would love to do, judging in general, in the future.”

Lorraine then replied: “I think you would be very good.”

However, a move to judging isn’t the only career option Giovanni is considering.

The Italian dancer hinted that he could be tempted to go into acting – if the offer is big enough.

“If you’re a dancer you have to know how to act because you have to tell a story, I was just thinking, is it time for an Italian James Bond?” questioned Lorraine.

Giovanni responded: “Acting is something I definitely love but James Bond is a big deal… I wouldn’t say no.”

Lorraine laughed, and added: “I don’t think you should, say no to nothing.”

However, fans need not worry. Giovanni is confirmed to appear as a dancer on the 2022 series of Strictly.

Giovanni Pernice is currently touring the country (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Giovanni’s tour

However, away from the show, he recently shared some news that he was over the moon to reveal to his fans.

The professional dancer announced that he’ll make a stop at the iconic London Palladium with his Made In Italy show.

Giovanni said: “Started my solo show five years ago in Coventry with 200 people in the audience.

“Now to be able to do it in one of the most iconic theatres in the UK is definitely a big achievement in my career.”

