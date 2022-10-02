Strictly star Giovanni Pernice was clearly on Motsi Mabuse‘s mind last night after she accidentally called another dancer by his name.

The blunder came when Motsi was offering her critique of Kym Marsh‘s dance with Graziano Di Prima.

Of course, Graz is Italian, as is Giovanni, and it seems that’s where confusion stepped in for Motsi.

Motsi quickly apologised for her mistake (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Motsi Mabuse’s Giovanni blunder

Motsi had already given Strictly Come Dancing stars Giovanni and Richie Anderson her critique for their quickstep.

However, the Italian hunk was clearly still on her mind as it came to judging Graz and Kym.

Motsi said: “It looked so beautiful because I could see the music in your body.”

Her blunder came as she then continued: “As soon as you get to the beautiful Giovanni, Graziano,” she corrected herself.

As the audience reacted with a chorus of “oooooh”, Motsi apologised.

“All these Italian boys, sorry, it’s confusing, confusing,” she said defending her faux pas.

“Welcome to Italy!” she declared.

Graziano pulled an awkward face at the blunder, before soaking up the compliments from the judge, who looked gorgeous in lime green.

Graziano Di Prima pulled a mock awkward face when Motsi called him Giovanni (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans react to Motsi’s slip of the tongue

Fans sympathised with Motsi, though, saying the gorgeous Giovanni was always on their minds too!

One joked: “Motsi calling Graziano ‘Giovanni’ made the audience go ‘oooh’ as if she’d just called her husband an ex’s name in bed.”

Another commented: “Motsi, I am with you – Giovanni is BEAUTIFUL.”

“Absolutely love Motsi and her Italian boyz Graz and Gio!” laughed another.

“Motsi confusing Graz for Gio, brilliant,” said another adding the crying with laughter emoji.

“On the Italian boys…Giovanni is the most beautiful,” said another.

Motsi calling Graziano, ‘Giovanni’, made the audience go ‘oooh’ as if she’d just called her husband an ex’s name in bed 🤣 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/1iRqfVw2bQ — No more Tiers left to cry (@tj78_rm) October 1, 2022

Strictly scores for Kym and Graziano

Kym and Graziano‘s performance last night was praised by the judges.

Their Viennese waltz saw them land in seventh place on the week two leaderboard with a score of 27.

Combined with last week’s scores for her jive, they’re currently in 10th place on the Strictly scorecard with a total of 50 points.

Ahead of the performance Kym had revealed her fears that a hidden health condition could impact her dance.

Kym suffers from visual vertigo, which was brought on by an ear problem six years ago.

It means she can struggle with maintaining her balance during certain dance moves.

Speaking about her issue, Kym explained: “Even moving lights make me feel weird, like I can’t do it, so spinning and spinning and spinning…

“That’s probably the bit I’m most worried about.”

However, Kym’s fears were thankfully unfounded as the judges’ scores came in.

