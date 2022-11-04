Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has shared his pure delight at landing a huge victory with his 2021 partner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

And, after heading out of the competition so early on this year, it’s got to come as a huge boost for the Italian hunk.

Upon hearing the news, Giovanni thanked fans for their support and said the news was “lovely”.

He also tagged the lovely Rose in a post that he shared about the win on Instagram.

The Italian hunk is celebrating some pretty good news (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly stars Giovanni and Rose scoop huge victory

As well as winning the Glitter Ball Trophy last year, Giovanni and Rose also won the nation’s heart.

And the support for the dancing pair is stronger than ever, it seems, after the results of a new poll were announced.

To celebrate the show’s 20th series, the Daily Mirror conducted a poll to find the fans’ favourite-ever winning couple from Strictly Come Dancing.

And, despite having stiff competition from the show’s other winners, Giovanni and Rose nabbed the title.

The pair didn’t just scrape through with the votes either. They won by an absolute landslide.

It was revealed that 76% of those who took part in the poll voted for Rose and Giovanni as their most favourite Strictly winners of all time.

Who else was in the running?

It seems no one could come near to the love shown for Giovanni and Rose.

However, coming in next in second place was Jay McGuiness and partner Aliona Vilani.

Oti Mabuse and Bill Bailey came in third place.

Giovanni and Rose have been named the nation’s favourite-ever Strictly Come Dancing winners (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni thanks the Strictly fans

The professional dancer shared a picture of himself and rose lifting the Glitter Ball Trophy after hearing the news.

He said: “Oh that’s lovely. Thank you so much for your votes.”

Giovanni also shared a gif of himself using British Sign Language to say thank you.

Fans were thrilled for the pair.

One said: “Best Strictly pair by far. They didn’t just win they smashed the vote.”

A second added that the win was “so well deserved”.

Another commented: “Rose and Giovanni worthy winners – they were just magical together.”

“There could only ever be one winner – they are the nation’s favourite couple ever!!” another declared.

They added: “Congratulations Rose and Giovanni.”

Giovanni reunites with his ‘other half’

Earlier this week, Giovanni shared news that doubtless warmed the cockles of many a Strictly fan’s heart.

He revealed that he had been reunited with his “other half”.

However, he wasn’t talking about former EastEnders actress Rose.

No, he was back with his old mucker Anton Du Beke, who is set to star in a new travel series with Giovanni.

The three-part series will see Giovanni show Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton around his native Italy.

We don’t know about you, but we cannot wait to tune in!

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday (November 5) at 7pm on BBC One.

Read more: The most boring series of Strictly yet following departure of Giovanni Pernice?

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your congratulations.