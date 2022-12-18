Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has issued an emotional plea on social media.

The professional dancer, 32, took to Twitter to release a statement about a matter close to his heart.

It came after last night’s final, which saw Hamza Yassin crowned winner of the 2022 series.

Giovanni won Strictly last year with Rose Ayling-Ellis (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Giovanni Pernice speaks out

In a video, he explained: “This year, the wonderful specialist nurses of Prostate Cancer UK have helped over 15,000 people. They’ve also had over a million hits on their award-winning risk checker.”

Giovanni continued: “Over £5 million has been invested into research to find a better test of prostate cancer.

“So I’m wishing you all a merry Christmas. Please, let’s keep supporting Prostate Cancer UK in the new year.”

Giovanni serves as an ambassador for Prostate Cancer UK.

Studies show that one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

It’s a 🔟 from us! Our brilliant ambassador and #Strictly star @pernicegiovann1 wants to thank you for your incredible support this year. 💙 pic.twitter.com/DJd1LFIJP2 — Prostate Cancer UK (@ProstateUK) December 17, 2022

Rose and Giovanni won a BAFTA for their emotional Strictly dance (Credit: Splash News)

Dancer praised over ‘heart of gold’

The Strictly Come Dancing star’s heartfelt message of support was widely praised by his 195,000 Twitter followers, who were thrilled to see him speaking openly about a taboo-busting subject.

“As someone who had cancer, thank you, thank you, thank you for raising awareness!” one person wrote. “You really do use your celebrity status to do such good.”

A second fan agreed: “So so proud of you. You’re such a lovely person with heart of gold. Such important cause.”

“Absolutely loving this as so so close to my heart,” said a third supporter. “Thank you so, so much.”

And a fourth fan praised Giovanni for giving other men the courage to speak publicly.

“A lot of men suffer and don’t say or are embarrassed,” they wrote. “Really need more awareness and support.”

Giovanni hands over the Glitterball Trophy

Giovanni first shimmied onto Strictly in 2015, and has become a firm favourite with viewers ever since.

Last year, he took the Glitterball trophy for the first time alongside dance partner, Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The pair were frontrunners to win the 2021 edition of Strictly after their emotional couple’s choice dance.

Their routine to Symphony won hearts across the nation, even winning them a BAFTA earlier this year.

Giovanni fondly remembered the moment he was crowned Strictly champion in a tender Instagram post.

“That indescribable feeling!” he wrote. “Today @rose.a.e and I pass our crown of reigning champions to another incredible couple.. and believe me when I say that everyone deserves to win!

“Good luck and please remember to vote for your faves… we all do have faves… and thanks to all of you for supporting and watching another series of @bbcstrictly!

“There is no show without you, always grateful to be part of this incredible family.”

Giovanni was partnered with BBC Radio 2 DJ Richie Anderson for this season. However, he was the second celebrity to be eliminated.

