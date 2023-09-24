Favourite Strictly Come Dancing professional of all time revealed – and it’s not Giovanni Pernice

BBC One’s flagship Saturday evening show Strictly Come Dancing is one of the most popular things on the box – with pro heart-throb Giovanni Pernice a firm favourite with fans.

Or so we thought…

According to new research by Betfair Casino, it turns out the Italian hunk ISN’T the nation’s favourite Strictly pro.

So who’s stolen the top spot from under Giovanni’s nose? Well, read on and we’ll tell you…

Favourite Strictly pro revealed – and it isn’t Giovanni!

Gorka “the corker” Marquez takes top spot in the poll, with a huge 30% of the votes. Giovanni can’t be too sad, though – he came in second with 28% of the voters naming him as their favourite.

Former pro Oti Mabuse came in third place with 27% of the vote. Katya Jones was fourth with 21% of the vote. Meanwhile, ex-pro Aljaz Skorjanec, with 18% of the vote, came in fifth.

The top 10 is rounded out by Johannes Radebe, Amy Dowden and Karen Hauer – all with 17%. Dianne Buswell comes in ninth with 16% and Janette Manrara lands in 10th place with 14% of the vote.

Fans want Ant and Dec on the show

Elsewhere, the gang at Betfair Casino also asked which celebs Strictly fans would love to see on the show.

Ant and Dec took the top spot. Gordon Ramsay came in second position and Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell followed closely behind. Meanwhile, the likes of Piers Morgan, Stacey Solomon and Holly Willoughby made the top 10.

Strictly returns next Saturday (September 30) on BBC One at 6.20pm.

