Giovanni Pernice slams Craig Revel Horwood: ‘If I was a judge I’d have done much better’

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice took aim at Craig Revel Horwood during last night’s edition (Monday, October 9) of It Takes Two.

The star was discussing the Rumba he performed with Amanda Abbington on Saturday (October 7) – and he wasn’t happy with Craig’s scoring.

Amanda and Giovanni performed a Rumba on Saturday (Credit: BBC)

What did Craig score Giovanni Pernice and Amanda’s dance on Strictly?

On Saturday’s edition of Strictly, Giovanni and Amanda performed a Rumba to the tune of Out of Reach from Bridget Jones’ Diary.

Their performance picked up a score of eight from Motsi, Anton, and Shirley. However, Craig was much harsher.

The 58-year-old only gave Amanda and Giovanni a score of six on the night.

“It did lack flow in places, I felt,” Craig confessed. “It was a little bit placed and a little bit too exaggerated.”

However, he did say that it was “beautifully performed” by the couple.

Giovanni hit out at Craig (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice hits back at Craig

Last night saw Giovanni and Amanda appear on It Takes Two – and Giovanni was still unhappy about Craig’s scoring.

Discussing the scoring, Fleur East asked Gio, “Do you think you were undermarked?”

“I’m not saying I was undermarked, all I’m saying is if I was a judge, I would have done much better than Craig did,” he replied.

“Every week is a different different dance,” he then continued. “We go there. We try to do our best and hope that the judges liked it. Three of them did.”

“You can’t please all the people all of the time,” Amanda said.

“That Rumba wasn’t a six, to be honest,” Giovanni said. “We worked really hard, it didn’t feel like a six,” Amanda said.

“It could have been a seven,” Giovanni said.

Bobby has plans to pay tribute to Jade (Credit: BBC)

Bobby Brazier to pay tribute to mum Jade Goody

Meanwhile, in other Strictly news, Bobby Brazier is set to pay tribute to his late mum, Jade Goody, during this year’s competition.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: “Our couples’ choice, there is a song that is so perfect, I would love to do it. If it happens, it happens, but I would love to do that.

It isn’t the first time Bobby has revealed plans to pay tribute to mum Jade.

Speaking to the MailOnline before his Strictly stint, he spoke about which songs he’d like to dance to on the show.

“There’s a few – it depends on the mood. Saturday Love and also This Woman’s Worth by Maxwell – that would be beautiful, I’d hope to make people cry doing that,” he said.

“Maybe I’ll dedicate that one [to my mum]. I haven’t thought about it, but maybe that one.”

