Strictly star Giovanni Pernice’s behaviour has left fans ‘falling in love’ with the dancer all over again.

The current Strictly champion attempted a Birmingham accent in honour of his new dance partner Richie Anderson.

And it’s fair to say the Italian’s fans could’t get enough.

Giovanni is partnered with Richie for this year’s series of Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Giovanni woos viewers with behaviour

The glitz and glamour of Strictly was back on screens on Saturday (September 24) as the pro dancers and celebs took to the dance floor.

Giovanni and Radio 2 presenter Richie made their ballroom debut.

The two are one of two same-sex pairings on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The two made their ballroom debut on Saturday (Credit: BBC)

At the start of their VT on Saturday night, Giovanni had nothing but good things to say about his new dance partner.

“I’ve never met a person with so much energy!

“We’re definitely going to have a lot of fun,” the Italian dancer said.

Giovanni says he’s excited to be partnered with Richie on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Giovanni’s Birmingham accent

Richie, who is from Birmingham, then went on to reveal he’s been teaching Giovanni his native accent.

“I’ve taught him Brummie,” Richie revealed.

As if Giovanni couldn’t get any sexier, then he does a Brummie accent!

“Do your Brummie,” he added.

To which Giovanni replied: “Alright bab?,” in a Birmingham accent.

Fans loved Strictly star Giovanni Pernice’s accent

Fans of the show couldn’t get enough of Giovanni’s attempt of the Brummie accent.

“As if Giovanni couldn’t get any sexier, then he does a Brummie accent!” One Twitter user wrote.

And another added: “Giovanni attempting a Brummie accent… somehow makes him sexier?”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Richie is Brummie! had no idea until I heard his mother speak. Love it. Now teach it to Giovanni so I can love him more.”

Giovanni and Richie (Credit: BBC)

Fans ‘already obsessed’

Since their debut, the couple have seemingly won the hearts of the nation.

During their pairing at the launch night, viewers were delighted.

One person gushed: “Already obsessed with Richie and Giovanni.”

Another wrote: “Richie and Giovanni is gold #strictly.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Richie and Giovanni I love this pairing! I was so excited to see Giovanni part of the same-sex pairing.”

Top of the week one leaderboard

Saturday night’s live show kicked off with two surprising tops on the leaderboard.

Former Coronation Street star Will Mellor and wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin found themselves at joint top on the board.

The ex Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps star performed a jive to Ricky Martin’s Livin’ La Vida Loca with his partner Nancy Xu.

They both managed to pull in 34 points from the judges.

Meanwhile, former Britain’s Got Talent star Molly Rainford and new Strictly professional Carlos Gu managed to come in in third place.

