BBC Strictly bosses have come under fire from former show professional Erin Boag.

Erin – who dances professionally with Anton Du Beke – has said the BBC “should listen” to what viewers want and give Anton a full-time judging role.

Not only that, she has controversially said that she’d like to see all of the current judges “sacked”.

What did Erin say about BBC Strictly?

Chatting to FUBAR Radio, Erin said: “There’s been so many occasions where he could have been a judge. People have left or, you know.

“But they’ve never asked him and I don’t know why, because he is the perfect criteria for a judge. So much knowledge and experience.

“So when they finally did, and it was only two weeks but I was totally thrilled and I thought he did a fabulous job. Shame it wasn’t longer,” sh added.

They’ve never asked him and I don’t know why, because he is the perfect criteria for a judge.

When asked how Anton found it, she revealed: “I know that he really enjoyed being a judge and I hope, one day, that maybe there will be a chance for him to go into a role like that.”

And if that role comes at the expense of Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabusi, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, then so be it.

“I say sack the lot of them and get new judges in!” she said.

The BBC ‘should listen’ to viewers

She also had some pretty harsh words for the BBC.

“Sometimes I think the BBC should listen. Because I think that the audience really want him to be there. They really want him to be there. So hopefully, one day that might happen.”

Erin is pleased with the reception Anton got from his fellow professionals, though.

“I think what’s really nice for him is that he had, I think he had the backing of the professionals. And that’s quite important.

“Because when you are a professional and you are dancing on the show, you’ve got to stand in front of these judges and, although it’s only a reality entertainment show, it’s actually quite serious.”

