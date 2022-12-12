Strictly star Fleur East reveals ‘bad wardrobe malfunction’ which left her accidentally ‘flashing’ crew

Mortified Fleur East has revealed that she suffered a major Strictly wardrobe malfunction on Sunday (December 11).

The 35-year-old admitted she accidentally “flashed” the crew during the dress rehearsal for the glitzy BBC’s One show’s semi-final.

“I basically flashed everyone, it was so bad!” explained Fleur while recalling how she lifted her skirt during the pre-show rehearsal.

Fleur has revealed her awkward Strictly wardobe malfunction (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Fleur East admits awkward wardrobe mishap

Speaking on Hits Radio Breakfast today, the presenter came clean about the moment she ran into trouble thanks to her wow-worthy costume.

Fleur revealed: “In the dress run before the actual live show there were so many wardrobe malfunctions with my costumes in particular. So when I did the Paso Doble in the dress run I basically flashed everybody when I lifted my skirt.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your National Treasure now!

“It was really bad. And then my boobs fell out!” she confessed to co-hosts James and Matt on this morning’s show (December 12).

The Paso Doble was just one of two dances Fleur performed on Sunday. The singing star also strutted her stuff to a Charleston dance.

Fleur opened up about the mishap on her breakfast show (Credit: BBC)

She added: “After that, I practiced my lift in the Charleston and my strap broke on my top so my boob fell out again!

“So that was fun… I was so nervous for the live show after that had happened in the dress run that I was like ‘please let my costume stay on.”

Luckily, her ensemble stayed strong for the live show, with Fleur ending up in third place on the leaderboard.

The X Factor star, along with partner Vito Coppola, scored an impressive 74 out of a possible 80 points.

Fleur’s awkward wardrobe mishap was not the only disaster the star suffered last night.

Fleur also revealed another mishap that took place last night (Credit: BBC)

Fleur reveals show’s stars were snowed in

After the show finished filming last night, due to the heavy downpour of snow, the contestants, pro dancers and judges all found themselves trapped at Elstree studios, where the show is filmed.

Fleur said on the breakfast show: “I’ve come straight from the dancefloor after last night’s Strictly. We were locked in Elstree thanks to the snow.

“By the time I was leaving everyone was queuing and waiting to get in a taxi. But no one could get out! Even Shirley Ballas was stranded, sat on the sofa waiting for a cab!

“It was building up all night and as we were running in and out to do our two dances, we could see the snow falling and then just before the last dance everyone was like ‘that snow is really thick’ and I thought then ‘how are we going to get home?”

“In the end no one could leave because the snow was so bad!” she concluded.

Read more: Strictly star Fleur East shuts down ‘curse’ as she makes confession about show’s impact on marriage

The Strictly Come Dancing semi final results air tonight, Monday December 12, at 8.15pm on BBC One. And the Strictly 2022 final is on this Saturday, December 17, from 7.05pm.

So what do you think of this story? Has Fleur been one of your fave stars from this year’s Strictly? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.