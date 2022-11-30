Strictly star Fleur East could be in trouble this weekend, according to a body language expert.

Fleur has powered her way through the competition and managed to survive despite being in the bottom two no less than three times.

She got through to this weekend’s live shows after beating out Ellie Taylor in the dance-off last week.

However, it looks like her time could be coming to an end.

Fleur East and Vito could face being booted off Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Fleur East lacking a ‘connection’ with Vito?

A body language expert has claimed that Fleur and her dance partner Vito are beginning to show a disconnect.

While they used to be strong and stable, Darren Stanton – speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo – claims that their rapport is no longer what it once was.

“She shares a great connection with Vito, however, in the past few weeks, I feel that there has been a slight disconnect between the two,” he said.

“Perhaps the stress of being in each other’s company for 10 hours a day for the last three or four months is taking its toll. While still close, I do not see the same level of connection and rapport as there once was.”

Bottom two ‘shock’

Darren went on to share that Fleur was not expecting to find herself once again in the bottom two.

“Her facial expressions when she and Vito were in the dance-off again denoted disbelief and shock and demonstrated she did not think she should be in that position again.

“We saw flecks of anger and sadness shown in her face as it seemed she felt they had worked incredibly hard to reach where they are in the competition.”

“Fleur has a massive amount of energy and passion to give. Initially, in the first few weeks, rather than pace herself, she was giving her performances 110%. I remember some of the feedback from judges telling her to rein in that energy or she would burn herself out.”

Fleur has been in the bottom three times (Credit: BBC)

He went on to add that Fleur hasn’t given up, and desperately wants to walk away with the Glitterball trophy.

“Again, she is someone that tends to do extremely well or find herself in the dance off. There seems to be no middle ground but it’s clear that she wants to win the Glitterball trophy very much,” he added.

Ellie Taylor gushes over Johannes

Elsewhere, speaking after her elimination, Ellie broke down as she thanked Johannes for being her partner: “I’m going to be a cliche machine now, but it’s been everything and more.

“I never in a million years expected to be in for this long and to experience it so fully.”

She continued: “Strictly is about dancing but it’s also about the people. Every part of this show from the top to bottom, from the execs to the make-up, to the hair to the costumes, to the sets to the band, to my fellow celebs and the dancers – even some of the judges have been alright.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to become part of the Strictly alumni. I’ve really, really loved it.”

The remaining six couples will take to the dancefloor this week when Strictly Come Dancing airs live on Friday December 2 at 8.00pm, with the results show on Saturday December 3 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

