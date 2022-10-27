Strictly star Fleur East sparks same concern from It Takes Two viewers

Strictly star Fleur East sparked the same concern among It Takes Two viewers last night during her apperance.

The former X Factor star appeared on Wednesday’s show with her professional dance partner Vito Coppola.

However, Fleur‘s stunning outfit left some viewers watching initially worried.

Fleur East on Strictly: It Takes Two

Fleur was wearing a black dress, which featured one sleeve.

However, at a first glance, fans thought she had her arm in a sling and shared their concerns on Twitter.

One person said: “Has Fleur got her neck through the armhole of the dress, or maybe she’s wearing a sling?”

Another wrote: “I thought she’d broken her arm or something before looking closer!”

A third added: “Switched on to It Takes Two and genuinely thought Fleur had been injured and was about to bow out.”

Strictly Come Dancing’s Halloween special

Thankfully, it’s just the design of the dress and Fleur and Vito are preparing for this weekend’s Halloween spectacular!

The pair will perform a Salsa to Break My Soul by Beyoncé.

Speaking to It Takes Two host Janette Manrara, Fleur spilled details on the upcoming performance.

She said: “I am a fortune teller at a carnival and Vito is going to be a little geek walking in, and I give him the power of Salsa.”

When asked how training is going, Fleur said: “Oh my gosh, it’s so much fun.”

It was also revealed that Fleur will mark her birthday on Saturday’s show.

She said getting 10s from the Strictly Come Dancing judges would be the perfect birthday present.

Fleur added: “But to be able to dance on Strictly with Vito, to Beyoncé, for my birthday, that’s an amazing gift.”

Fans shared their thoughts over Fleur and Vito’s appearance on It Takes Two as well as their upcoming routine.

One person gushed: “It was so funny watching you guys. I can’t wait to see your salsa.”

Another added: “@FleurEast – and Vito – on It Takes Two last night. Could this lady *be* any hotter?

“This week, Fleur’s dancing a Salsa. On her birthday. For Halloween week. To Beyonce. Let’s get this party started!”

Meanwhile, a third tweeted: “Loved seeing you both on ITT!! Bring on that salsa.”

Strictly Come Dancing’s Halloween special will air on BBC One, Saturday October 29, from 6:50pm.

Strictly: It Takes Two continues on BBC Two, tonight, from 6:30pm.

