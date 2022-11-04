Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood issues warning to Fleur East ahead of this weekend

Strictly star Fleur East has been issued a warning by judge Craig Revel Horwood.

This comes after Fleur, 35, ended up in the dance-off for a second time last weekend with her dance partner Vito Coppola.

Appearing on Strictly’s It Takes Two spinoff yesterday (November 3), Craig explained that Fleur needs to try and win over the nation.

Craig Revel Horwood’s warning to Fleur East on Strictly

Host Janette Manrara first asked the judge why Fleur had ended up in the dance-off for a second time, to which Craig replied: “You have to remember Janette that it is a popularity contest as much as…, so you have to canvass for votes, and how you do that is up to you, you do have to win the hearts and minds of the nation as well.”

However, the judge stated that Fleur still had a chance of winning. He even pointed out past contestants like Alesha Dixon, who had won the show despite being in the dance-off a couple of times.

“Fleur is a lovely dancer, she is absolutely gorgeous,” Craig said. “And let’s not forget other people like Alesha Dixon were in the bottom two for three weeks and then went onto win it and judge it. Even if Fleur’s in the bottom again, you never know.”

Fan reactions

Taking to Twitter, many fans weren’t too impressed with the show being a popularity contest.

One person said: “Craig coming with cold hard thruts here. It’s always been half a popularity contest, half a dance contest. How many bad dancers outstayed their welcome bc they were popular? #ItTakesTwo.”

A second wrote: “No Craig it’s not a popularity contest – this isn’t Love Island mate. This is a entertainment/dance contest’ #Strictly #ItTakesTwo.”

“Let’s start a hashtag #leavefleureastalone. Things said online are disgusting the dance-off wasn’t a fix. There was an accident with a prop before the dance. Had to restart the dance! Leave #fleureast alone she’s done nothing wrong. #Strictly,” another added.

And a fourth person said: “#Strictly. The whole Fleur and Vito’s Dance Off Salsa having to be recorded again is a storm in a tea cup. They both apparently slipped up at the start of the routine.”

Fleur and Vito’s dance-off

It was recently revealed that Fleur and Vito were allowed to restart their dance-off performance last weekend after a fall occurred.

Speaking on Loose Women, Vito said: “Basically what happened is that in the first few seconds of our number, I just fell down on the chair. Literally was like a bad fall.

“Everyone was gasping but I showed them I was OK and able to restart – so thank you. I’m fine, I’m here today, so all good. Thank you very much.”

Fleur then added: “I was ready, I was like the show must go on. And then production decided to stop the music. We were like, ‘Oh, OK’.”

