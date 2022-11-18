Strictly Come Dancing star Fleur East dealt blow ahead of Blackpool weekend

Fleur East has been dealt a huge Strictly blow ahead of this week’s competition, which is set to take place in Blackpool.

The singer-songwriter is the bookies’ favourite to be the next star eliminated from the competiton – which certainly won’t be a confidence booster for the 35-year-old.

Fleur East next to leave Strictly?

Fleur East next to leave Strictly?

Last week saw Fleur and her dance partner, Vito Coppola top the leaderboard.

Their Samba to Hot, Hot, Hot by Arrow saw them pick up 39 points, with all judges bar Craig Revel Horwood giving them a 10.

This week, which is Blackpool Week, will see Fleur and Vito perform a Couple’s Choice to a Destiny’s Child megamix.

However, despite their incredible performance last week, it’s looking as though this week could end up being Fleur’s last on the show.

According to the bookies, Fleur is favourite to be eliminated from the competition this week, despite topping last week’s leaderboard.

The former I’m A Celebrity star is 9/4 to be voted off the show next.

Sam Boswell from BetVictor spoke about Fleur’s chances of making it into week nine of the competition.

Fleur East favourite to exit Strictly next

Fleur East favourite to exit Strictly next

Speaking on behalf of BetVictor, Sam said: “Despite topping the leaderboard last week with a score of 39, Fleur is tipped to be eliminated this weekend at 9/4.

“Fleur and Vito are set to dance a Couple’s Choice to a Destiny’s Child mega mix, will it be enough to keep her in for another week?”

Sam then continued, noting some of the other couples who’s continued involvement in the competition is looking a little shaky.

“Kym Marsh is second favourite to be eliminated next, at 11/4 and Ellie Taylor comes in at 3/1.”

On the other end of the scale is Hamza Yassin, who is the current favourite to lift the Glitterball Trophy in a few weeks’ time.

“In the winners’ market, it looks like Hamza has one hand on the Glitterball trophy, as he comes in at 1/3 and dominated the market for weeks, can anyone stop him?” Sam said.

Tony Adams makes emotional confession

Tony Adams makes emotional confession

In other Strictly-related news, last week saw Tony Adams withdraw from the competition through injury.

During an emotional interview on It Takes Two earlier this week, Tony made a heartbreaking confession.

“I came onto the show with one message to get the awareness of mental health and addition out here, to say 26 years ago….

“I should be dead,” he said. He then continued, saying: “I didn’t want to be on the planet and now I’m dancing on a show.”

Tony withdrew from the competition due to a hamstring injury.

“It’s been getting tough for the past few weeks. I had a little bit of a hammy last week and I went out there and danced,” he said.

“And then on Thursday, I did a little bit of pointing my toe down, retraction. It’s not done in football. You don’t point your toes and I went ‘oh’.”

He then added, saying: “So we didn’t do anything on Friday and then the BBC gave me a choice. My wife said ‘my mum is coming you have to dance.”

Strictly continues tomorrow (Saturday, November 19) at 7.45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

