Strictly finalist Maisie Smith reunites with family after missing out on Glitterball

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Maisie Smith has reunited with her family after the show‘s finale.

The EastEnders actress missed out on the Glitterball trophy after Bill Bailey and his professional partner Oti Mabuse won.

Now, after almost 80 days away from her family, Maisie shared a photo of herself and her dog as she returned home.

Maisie Smith reunited with her dog after Strictly (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What did Strictly star Maisie Smith say?

She shared a snap of herself and her four-legged friend sharing a cuddle alongside a snap of her professional partner Gorka Marquez reuniting with his daughter.

The star said: “Reunited with our babies.”

Gorka and Maisie wowed in the final with three performances, however, it wasn’t enough to make them champions.

Maisie and Gorka during the Strictly final (Credit: BBC)

Following the final, Spanish dancer Gorka reunited with his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson and their little girl Mia.

He and Gemma both shared images on Instagram showing the moment he reunited with his family.

Gemma gushed: “HOME. After 78 days, he’s home.”

Meanwhile, Gorka also added: “HOME.”

On Saturday night, Bill was crowned the winner of the 2020 series alongside Oti.

Oti Mabuse and Bill Bailey won Strictly (Credit: BBC)

He said: “I never thought we would get this far, I never thought we’d get to the final.

“But I have the most extraordinary teacher and dancer and someone who believed in me right from the beginning.”

However, many viewers thought Maisie should have won.

One person said on Twitter: “Ahhh, I wish Maisie would’ve won. Think she was the most improved.”

Another wrote: “Honestly think Maisie & Gorka should’ve won #StrictlyFinal.”

A third added: “Bill was great throughout but Maisie should have won this tonight!!”

