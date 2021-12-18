Strictly Come Dancing’s Rose Ayling-Ellis has a long-term boyfriend – despite rumours of a romance with Giovanni Pernice.

The EastEnders actress, who has grown close to her dance partner, has actually been in a relationship for seven years.

But who is her mystery man?

Strictly Come Dancing’s Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are 2021 finalists (Credit: BBC)

Who is Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis’ boyfriend?

Rose, 27, is in a long-term relationship with a chap called Samuel Arnold.

Like the Strictly Come Dancing finalist, Samuel is also deaf.

But although Rose is a familiar face on prime-time television, Samuel shies away from the spotlight.

Despite Rose’s high-profile role as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders, Samuel stays out of the public eye (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Has Rose Ayling-Ellis left EastEnders for good? The truth behind her exit

Little is known about what he does for a living or even how old he is.

However, the couple do occasionally give fans a rare glimpse at their relationship on Instagram.

How long have Rose and Sam been dating?

Rose has been romantically involved with Sam for seven years.

Although they tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, the couple did pen gushing tributes to each other on their six-year anniversary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Ayling-Ellis (@rose.a.e)

Writing on Instagram last year, Sam told Rose: “I still find you the most funniest, beautiful and super cool girlfriend I ever asked for.”

He added: “You are a true badass girlfriend.”

Returning the compliments, Rose wrote back: “Six years we’ve been together and I still don’t find you annoying.”

What are Strictly star Rose and Sam’s shared interests?

Rose and her boyfriend Sam appear to share a passion for travelling and exploring the word.

The couple have been snapped on various adventures together during their relationship.

They have explored the Scottish highlands together, partied at music festivals and jetted further afield.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Ayling-Ellis (@rose.a.e)

In 2019, Rose and Sam were snapped in Columbia and enjoying the desert of Huacachina in Peru.

Brave Rose even tried her hand at riding down sand dunes on a snowboard.

During the trip, the couple also full-filled one of Rose’s lifetime ambitions – sailing on the Amazon River.

Rose told her Instagram followers at the time: “I stayed in the jungle next to the Amazon River in a lovely local family home for 4 days, even swam in the river! It always had been my dream to visit the Amazon.”

Friends worry that it is ‘hard’ for Samuel to see Rose’s close bond with Giovanni (Credit: BBC)

What does Sam think about Rose’s relationship with Strictly pro Giovanni?

Although the nation is fixated with Giovanni’s apparent feelings for Rose, it seems Sam isn’t too fussed.

Last month, Rose celebrated her 27th birthday with a slap-up meal.

Read more: Strictly star Giovanni Pernice is the ‘real’ winner of this year’s series

But both Sam and Giovanni, 31, were sitting at the table as she marked the occasion in a fancy restaurant.

The trio visited London’s Gola and Rose sat herself right in-between her Strictly dance partner and her boyfriend.

Giovanni posted a photo of himself and the couple on Instagram, writing: “Still smiling thinking about this little plate of dessert.”

Samuel, Rose and Giovanni enjoyed dinner together last month (Credit: Instagram Stories)

However, sources have claimed Giovanni’s affectionate behaviour towards Rose has “raised an eyebrow”.

An insider recently told New! magazine: “Pals worry it’s hard for her boyfriend. He’s delighted for her, of course – she’s the star of the show.

“But there are concerns he is raising an eyebrow at their closeness.

“Rose and Giovanni have got a special kind of magic nobody could imagine. It’s very rare.”

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final, 7pm, BBC One, Saturday December 18.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.