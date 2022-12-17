Former Strictly pro warns final could see ‘two-horse race’ between two couples

Former Strictly pro James Jordan has warned fans that this week’s final could be a ‘two-horse race’.

The 44-year-old left the BBC dancing competition back in 2014 and is now living with wife Ola and their daughter Ella.

Taking to Twitter ahead of tonight’s final, he wished all this year’s contestants good luck.

But he said he thinks it’ll be a race between Hamza Yassin and Helen Skelton for the trophy.

Good luck to all the Strictly finalists!!

It’s been a another great year of dancing and once again the pro’s were exceptional I think it’s a 2 horse race between Hamza and Helen BUT whoever wins is down to the public so it will be the correct result GOOD LUCK ALL#Strictly — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) December 17, 2022

James Jordan and wife Ola welcomed their daughter Ella in 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

Giovanni reflects on victory a year on

Elsewhere, last year’s winner Giovanni Pernice has shared a moving message with former dance partner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The couple bagged the Glitterball trophy in the final last year, following a ground-breaking run of dances.

After winning over both viewers and judges, the pair have gone down as one of the most loved couples of the show.

And ahead of tonight’s final, pro-dancer Giovanni has shared a touching Instagram post, thanking viewers and reflecting on his time.

He wrote: “Today @rose.a.e and I pass our crown of reigning champions to another incredible couple.

“And believe me when I say that everyone deserves to win! Good luck and please remember to vote for your faves… we all do have faves .. and thanks to all of you for supporting and watching another series of @bbcstrictly!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

Giovanni added: “There is no show without you, always grateful to be part of this incredible family.”

Fans rushed to share their thoughts in the comments about the couple’s legacy.

One replied: “Forever my favourite Strictly couple ever. Need to see you dance again soon!!!”

Meanwhile, former contestant Gemma Atkinson replied in support of her pro-dancer fiance Gorka Marquez. She joked: “Can you pass it to Gorka and Helen please!” She followed up her response with a laughing emoji.

Giovanni and Rose won Strictly 2021 (Credit: Splash News)

Another keen fan gushed: “The best ever. Who knew a year ago that a beautiful young woman would walk on to Strictly and change the lives of so many people.

“We all really do love her. As she said you brought out the best in her. Well done Gio amazing.”

Strictly final: Who is dancing?

But all eyes are on the remaining four celebrities, who are preparing themselves for tonight.

Fleur East, Molly Rainford, Helen and Hamza will go head-to-head for the Glitterball trophy.

Who will take the crown from last year’s winners Giovanni and Rose?

The Strictly Come Dancing final is on Saturday (December 17) at 7.05pm on BBC One.

