The Strictly Come Dancing final saw all four competitors perform a showdance, however Hamza Yassin made some mistakes and broke down in tears.

The favourite to win, Hamza was out first with a stunning Salsa, before he performed his showdance.

It was a slow number and he made several mistakes.

Jowita was there for her partner as he got emotional (Credit: BBC)

Hamza cries after making a mistake in Strictly final

The judges picked up on his nerves and what went wrong and Hamza knew he had messed parts up.

Judge Anton Du Beke was positive and told him how brilliant his lifts were.

Craig Revel Horwood told him it was “a little bit rocky and underwhelming”, and that he was “expecting a lot more”.

Motsi Mabuse talked about the pressure of the final and said: “Most importantly for me, you showed us you are human… This is a live show and there is so much pressure.” She also added he brought magic and joy.

During his interview with Claudia it was obvious Hamza felt emotional.

Jowita was paying tribute to him and said: “I need to tell you, I am so proud of you that you didn’t stop.”

Hamza then started to wipe the tears away as Claudia said: “Baby, you are so brilliant.”

He scored an eight from Craig, a nine from Motsi, an eight from Shirley and a nine from Anton giving him a total of 34.

Earlier in the show he had opened the night with his salsa and scored 39, with only Craig holding back on the 10.

Hamza’s showdance was a slower number that failed to impress (Credit: BBC)

Fans ‘heartbroken’ for Hamza

Those watching at home said they were upset for Hamza and wanted to give him a hug!

“My heart is breaking for Hamza,” said one as he cried.

“Oh Hamza I feel for you, what a time to have your first mistake,” said another.

A third added: “This is so uncomfortable to watch. You can see poor Hamza’s heart breaking.”

“Sending all the cuddles to Hamza he’s such a genuine sweet soul,” said someone else.

“Hamzaaaaaa – oh I’m so sad for him for his mistake. First time he’s really stuttered. He’s too lovely – still my winner,” added another.

Meanwhile, someone else commented: “Aww Hamza, seeing him cry is finishing me.”

“What an angel. Good vibes all the way… So gentle and sweet. I still hope he wins,” said another.

“Heartbroken for Hamza, his showdance was beautiful,” said one more.

A final comment read: “I’m so heartbroken for Hamza! Still, that end lift was STUNNING!!”

