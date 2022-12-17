Hamza Yassin covers his face and cries as Jowtia comforts him during the Strictly Final
TV

Strictly Final: Hamza cries after showdance and fans are heartbroken

He made a mistake during the performance

By Carena Crawford

The Strictly Come Dancing final saw all four competitors perform a showdance, however Hamza Yassin made some mistakes and broke down in tears.

The favourite to win, Hamza was out first with a stunning Salsa, before he performed his showdance.

It was a slow number and he made several mistakes.

Jowita comforts Hamza on Strictly
Jowita was there for her partner as he got emotional (Credit: BBC)

Hamza cries after making a mistake in Strictly final

The judges picked up on his nerves and what went wrong and Hamza knew he had messed parts up.

Judge Anton Du Beke was positive and told him how brilliant his lifts were.

Craig Revel Horwood told him it was “a little bit rocky and underwhelming”, and that he was “expecting a lot more”.

Motsi Mabuse talked about the pressure of the final and said: “Most importantly for me, you showed us you are human… This is a live show and there is so much pressure.” She also added he brought magic and joy.

During his interview with Claudia it was obvious Hamza felt emotional.

Jowita was paying tribute to him and said: “I need to tell you, I am so proud of you that you didn’t stop.”

Hamza then started to wipe the tears away as Claudia said: “Baby, you are so brilliant.”

He scored an eight from Craig, a nine from Motsi, an eight from Shirley and a nine from Anton giving him a total of 34.

Earlier in the show he had opened the night with his salsa and scored 39, with only Craig holding back on the 10.

Jowita and Hamza perform their showdance
Hamza’s showdance was a slower number that failed to impress (Credit: BBC)

Fans ‘heartbroken’ for Hamza

Those watching at home said they were upset for Hamza and wanted to give him a hug!

“My heart is breaking for Hamza,” said one as he cried.

“Oh Hamza I feel for you, what a time to have your first mistake,” said another.

A third added: “This is so uncomfortable to watch. You can see poor Hamza’s heart breaking.”

“Sending all the cuddles to Hamza he’s such a genuine sweet soul,” said someone else.

“Hamzaaaaaa – oh I’m so sad for him for his mistake. First time he’s really stuttered. He’s too lovely – still my winner,” added another.

Meanwhile, someone else commented: “Aww Hamza, seeing him cry is finishing me.”

“What an angel. Good vibes all the way… So gentle and sweet. I still hope he wins,” said another.

“Heartbroken for Hamza, his showdance was beautiful,” said one more.

A final comment read: “I’m so heartbroken for Hamza! Still, that end lift was STUNNING!!”

Read more: Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis forced to miss the final

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Hamza Yassin Jowita Przystal Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

Len Goodman and Shirley Ballas smiling at events
Former Strictly judge Len Goodman slams Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood over behaviour ahead of final
Strictly 2022 star Hamza Yassin presenting on TV, and smiling
Who is Strictly star Hamza Yassin, does he have a wife and is his hair real?
Nick Knowles scowling and Prince William and Harry in hard hard
Prince Harry news: Nick Knowles makes heartbreaking confession about William and Harry’s behaviour on DIY SOS special
Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke judge on Strictly Come Dancing during the final split screen
Strictly fans all make the same demand about the judges in the final
Gorka Marquez and Helen Skelton on Strictly It Takes Two
Strictly star Helen Skelton reveals touching reason she’d like to win as she pays tribute to Gorka
Holly Willoughby wearing black hat
Holly Willoughby ‘proud’ as she announces big news: ‘This is a pinch me moment’