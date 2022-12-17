The Strictly Come Dancing final will take place tonight as the show crowns its 2022 winner.

Fleur East, Helen Skelton, Hamza Yassin and Molly Rainford will all dance it out in the hope of winning the Glitterball trophy.

Now, bookies have made their predictions and it’s not looking too good for singer Fleur.

Could Fleur and Vito win Strictly Come Dancing tonight? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly final: Who could win tonight?

According to Ladbrokes, Fleur has odds of 66/1 to take home the Glitterball.

Meanwhile, above her is Molly with odds placed at 40/1 and then Helen with odds of 2/1.

Hamza has taken the top spot with bookies predicting he’ll win the show tonight.

His odds are placed at 2/5.

Fleur may not take home the Glitterball, bookies are predicting (Credit: BBC)

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Fleur entered Strictly as one of the frontrunners to go all the way, but the latest odds tell a completely different story as she’ll head into tonight’s finale as the rank outsider.”

Fleur and her pro partner Vito Coppola appeared on Strictly’s It Takes Two last night to discuss being in the final.

She said: “I think the whole reason I did this show was for my father and for my family.

“We really needed something to bring the joy back into our lives.”

She added: “It’s done that and genuinely I feel like I’ve won already because I’ve got this guy in my life now as well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VITO COPPOLA (@vitocoppola)

Despite the bookies’ odds, many fans are rooting for Fleur and Vito to lift the Glitterball.

One gushed on Twitter: “I love you Vito and Fleur good luck in the final of #Strictly. I will be voting for you to win.”

The latest odds tell a completely different story as she’ll head into tonight’s finale as the rank outsider.

Another wrote: “#Fleur deserves to win. #Strictly.”

A third told Fleur and Vito: ” You deserve your place there and have been my winners since the start.”

Earlier this week, Vito shared a heartfelt message on Instagram about being in the final.

He said: “There are no words that can describe how grateful we are to all of you. We are very happy to be in the final. It’s such a joy. Thanks for all your support.

“We are working so hard this week, more than ever, because we want to give our best on Saturday night.

Read more: Giovanni Pernice makes plea to Strictly fans in message to finalists after win with Rose

“It will be our last chance to dance together on the Strictly floor. We are so thankful to everyone who has been with us since the beginning and during our journey.

“We felt all your love. Thank you very much. We will be ready.”

The Strictly final airs tonight Saturday December 17 from 7:05pm on BBC One.

Who’s your winner? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.