Strictly final: Bookies announce favourite to win Glitterball this weekend

Strictly Come Dancing will air its final this weekend, and it looks to be a two-horse race.

It has been a long and gruelling road to the Strictly Come Dancing final, with many talented celebrities losing their places along the way.

However, we’ve now been left with four skilled dancers to battle it out during the action-packed finale.

The Strictly final will take place this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly final: Who is this year’s favourite to win?

After Will Mellor and Nancy Xu were eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing last night, new odds released by Betway have unveiled who is mostly likely to be crowned the winner during the hotly-anticipated final this weekend.

Hamza Yassin is the hot favourite to go all the way at 8/15, with Helen Skelton a close second at 13/8.

They are followed by Molly Rainford and Fleur East, who are now huge outsiders to claim glory. They currently stand at 50/1 and 66/1 respectively.

The four finalists will each perform a show dance in Saturday night’s finale, along with their favourite routine of the series and one of the judges’ picks.

However, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, and Anton Du Beke won’t have a say on the night. Instead, the public will decide whether it’ll be Hamza, Molly, Fleur or Helen lifting up the famous Glitterball trophy.

Hamza Yassin is the bookies’ favourite to win Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Who left Strictly last night?

Meanwhile, one star that won’t be joining the final this year is Will.

The Two Pints actor ended up in the bottom two with Fleur.

Fleur and Vito performed first, dancing their Charleston to Tu Vuo’ Fa L’Americano by Fiorello. Will and Nancy then performed their Couples’ Choice to a 90s Manchester-inspired song.

However, it wasn’t enough to save him, and the majority of the judges elected Will to exit the competition.

After a tense vote, it was head judge Shirley who had to make the final decision.

She said: “First of all, the British public has spoken and with respect, I take that on board.

“My fellow judges have decided that they don’t agree, so I have made lots of notes here, both couples were outstanding and not only today but through the series.

“I have loved both of them, this is by far, even for me Craig, the most difficult decision I feel I have had to make. Based on micro details, I have decided to save Fleur and Vito.”

Meanwhile, Will took the decision in his stride.

Will on being booted out

“I’ll take whatever I have learned from this show forward in whatever I do because it shows you can achieve more than you think,” said the star upon his exit.

“I didn’t think I’d be able to get anywhere near this and I am so proud of what we have achieved but also everybody who has voted for me, who has supported me, the messages I’ve had from my local community, and children.

“Thank you all so much, we really, really appreciated every bit.”

His partner, Nancy, added: “I want to thank everyone who works on the show, it’s an incredible show, I’ve had such an amazing journey. The support from the whole team is just phenomenal. I’m proud of the partnership, we’ve had such an amazing journey together.

“I really wish I could make more memories with you and your family.”

Read more: Will Mellor makes heartwarming confession about Strictly ‘dream’ as he admits ‘worry’ over his mum

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs on Saturday November 17 at 7:05pm on BBC One.

Who’s your winner? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.