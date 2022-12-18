Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left furious after last night’s final (December 17).

Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse faced the wrath of viewers when they were accused of being inconsistent with their marking.

The pair gave out multiple perfect 10 scores throughout the night to the finalists.

In Anton’s case, the former Strictly pro gave every single dance on the night bar one a 10/10.

Strictly final: Fans hit out at Anton and Motsi

Many felt that both Anton and Motsi, had been too generous with the scores, even when pointing out errors in the dances.

As a result, many took to Twitter to complain.

“Anton and Motsi’s scores are a bit meaningless sometimes,” came one damning assessment.

“The only reason Anton needs a 12 paddle is because he’s been handing out 10s like sweeties all series. Even when people have clearly made mistakes,” said a second.

A third agreed: “Motsi and Anton aren’t the judges for me. Do they not realise throwing out these 10s start to become boring and they lose meaning?”

Meanwhile, a fourth person chipped in: “Great final but someone needs to explain to Motsi and Anton that, if someone makes a mistake, they cannot give them 10.

“Luckily it didn’t matter tonight, but they did it several times.”

Recalling a former Strictly Come Dancing legend (although for not the right reasons), another fan argued: “What’s the point of Anton and Motsi giving out scores? They’d even give Ann Widdecombe a 10 tonight it seems.”

Craig rules the judging roost for fans

And one viewer believed there was only one judge’s score that was worth listening to.

“Basically, Motsi, Shirley and Anton are going to give every dance 10 this evening. Craig is the only barometer,” they sniped. “I’m waiting until all three dances finished to cast my three points.”

It’s worth noting that the scores in the Strictly Come Dancing final from the judges are purely advisory – it’s only the public vote that can crown the winner.

Who won the Strictly final?

Even though he was lowest on the leaderboard on Saturday night, it was Hamza Yassin that took the Glitterball trophy. He had previously been touted as the favourite to win the competition.

After lifting the top prize, emotional Hamza thanked his dance partner Jowita Przystal.

“Words can’t describe how I feel,” he said. “I want to thank one person in particular, Jowita – you are an angel disguised as a human being. You are amazing.”

“Thank you for everyone out there for voting for us. This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me!” Jowita, who joined Strictly last year, added: “Hamza came here on the show with no dancing experience. With pigeon toes, and he made it! He worked hard and he made it.”

While the other finalists seemed pleased that the wildlife photographer take the top prize, others spotted that someone else was less pleased.

Some believed Gorka Marquez looked down in the mouth not to have lifted the Glitterball with partner Helen Skelton.

The next series of Strictly won’t be on our screens until late next year.

However, we still have one final Strictly fix to feast on, with a celebrity special airing on Christmas Day.

