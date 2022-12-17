Strictly 2022 stars reunite ahead of huge group dance in tonight’s final

Ahead of tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing final, the 2022 stars have reunited on Instagram.

Helen Skelton, Fleur East, Hamza Yassin and Molly Rainford will battle it out against each other for a shot at winning the Glitterball trophy.

But, taking to the official Strictly account, stars from previous weeks are getting ready for their huge group dance.

Showing them in the corridors of the studio, the likes of Ellie Taylor, Ellie Simmonds and Richie Anderson can all be seen on Instagram Stories.

Gearing fans up for a thrilling final tonight, the pairs could be seen gushing about their excitement to be reunited.

Another couple who recorded a video was Giovanni Pernice and Richie Anderson.

In it, they express their joy at being back together.

Another video showed James Bye and Amy Dowden reuniting.

Meanwhile, Kaye Adams made a return and joked there was a “twist” in tonight’s finale, which sees her win!

Kaye was the first star to be voted out of Strictly this year.

Matt Goss will also be back as well as Jayde Adams, Tony Adams and Tyler West.

Strictly 2022 final

Everyone is making their own predictions about which way tonight will go, not least the bookies, who have revealed their odds.

But things aren’t looking great for Fleur East, with Ladbrokes offering odds of 66/1 to bag the Glitterball.

Just above her is Molly, with odds placed at 40/1, while Helen has odds of 2/1.

Hamza is the bookies’ favourite though, with odds on him to win at 2/5.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Fleur entered Strictly as one of the frontrunners to go all the way, but the latest odds tell a completely different story as she’ll head into tonight’s finale as the rank outsider.”

Discussing her place in the final, Fleur told It Takes Two that she’s on the show for her family.

She said: “I think the whole reason I did this show was for my father and for my family.

“We really needed something to bring the joy back into our lives.”

Fleur added: “It’s done that and genuinely I feel like I’ve won already because I’ve got this guy in my life now as well.”

Meanwhile, former pro James Jordan shares the bookies’ view that it’s a “two-horse race”.

The 44-year-old last appeared on the BBC dance show in 2014.

He wished tonight’s finalists good luck on Twitter.

James wrote: “Good luck to all the Strictly finalists!! It’s been another great year of dancing and once again the pros were exceptional.

‘I think it’s a 2 horse race between Hamza and Helen BUT whoever wins is down to the public so it will be the correct result.

“GOOD LUCK ALL.”

Giovanni on victory one year on

Meanwhile, last year’s winner Giovanni shared a heartwarming message with former partner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Posting on Instagram, Giovanni said: “Today @rose.a.e and I pass our crown of reigning champions to another incredible couple.

“And believe me when I say that everyone deserves to win! Good luck and please remember to vote for your faves… we all do have faves .. and thanks to all of you for supporting and watching another series of @bbcstrictly!!”

The Strictly Come Dancing final is on Saturday (December 17) at 7.05pm on BBC One.

