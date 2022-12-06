The final of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is almost upon us, so who are you backing to win?

The 2022 edition of the glitzy BBC One show launched back in September with an array of celebs taking to the iconic dance floor.

And, after countless dances, catchy tunes and sprinklings of glitter, the final is finally upon us.

So when is the final episode set to air? And who could be competing for the prestigious 2022 Glitterball Trophy?

Let’s find out…

This year’s series included celebs such as Tony Adams, Fleur East, Ellie Taylor and Matt Goss (Credit: BBC)

When is the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final?

The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final is expected to take place on Saturday, December 17 at 7:05pm.

The show will run for a whopping two-and-half hours, wrapping up at 9:35pm.

Before then, we have the semi-final this Sunday (December 11) at 7:15pm.

The results are due to air on Monday, December 12 – a day later than usual due to the World Cup.

Who could be in the Strictly final?

As we head into the semi-final this Sunday, just five couples remain in the dancing competition.

Currently top of the leaderboard is TV presenter Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez, along with soap actor Will Mellor and Nancy Xu.

Both couples scored 39 in the quarter-final, with singer-songwriter Fleur East and Vito Coppola not far behind with a score of 38.

Also competing are CBBC star Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, who also scored 38.

Wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, who scored 36, are another couple competing for the trophy.

Hamza remains a strong favourite to win the BBC show (Credit: BBC)

Who is the bookie’s favourite to win Strictly?

Fleur East could be the ‘real’ winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2022, whatever the final result, a PR expert claims.

According to some bookies, Hamza Yassin remains the strong favourite at 4/6 to raise the Glitterball trophy.

However, Helen Skelton’s odds of winning Strictly 2022 have recently been cut to just 6/4.

Will Mellor, meanwhile, is rated as third favourite to triumph in this series, priced at longer odds of 20/1.

But Fleur – who will be in this weekend’s semi-finals, as will Molly Rainford – is given much, much less of a chance to win. Oddschecker.com currently reckons Fleur is only a 66/1 shot for the title.

However, one analyst believes Fleur could ultimately come out on top in many different ways.

Fleur could be the ‘real winner’ after the show, claims PR expert (Credit: BBC)

Will Fleur East win Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Brand expert Nick Ede claims Fleur is in pole position to scoop up TV work and commercial deals in 2023.

He told The Sun she could even earn as much as £1.5 million following her stint in the BBC dance contest.

Furthermore, Nick tips Fleur to be in demand as a leading lady on stage.

He said: “I can see her post-tour performing in the West End, doing more radio and TV and also endorsement deals too.”

Additionally, Nick sees more than potential in The Kurl Kitchen, a hair brand Fleur launched with her sister Keshia East.

He added: “This will make a lot, and I can see her being the biggest money maker.”

