The Strictly final 2020 is almost upon us, but who’s dancing what and which couple is favourite to lift the Glitterball trophy?

Well, read on and we’ll tell you everything you need to know about Saturday night’s final.

It airs on BBC One this Saturday (December 19) at 6pm.

There’s no Sunday results show – the entire thing goes out live. So, by the time the show finishes at 8.20pm, we’ll have a new Strictly Come Dancing champion!

Maisie and Gorka will revisit their week one samba in the Strictly final 2020 (Credit: BBC)

Who is in the Strictly final 2020?

Bill Bailey, Maisie Smith, HRVY and Jamie Laing are all competing for the Glitterball trophy.

The latest odds on who will win have also been released, and it doesn’t look good for Jamie.

After being in the dance-off last weekend alongside Ranvir Singh, he is the rank outsider to win the competition with odds of 66/1.

Bill and Oti to win – you’ve worked so hard!

EastEnders star Maisie is next with odds of 13/2, while singer HRVY is the show’s second favourite with odds of 15/8 on Oddschecker.

That means comedian Bill Bailey – with odds of 5/4 – is favourite to be crowned Strictly 2020 champion.

“Bill and Oti to win!” one Strictly fan tweeted.

“We really want you both to win – you’ve worked so hard!” said another.

Bill and Oti are the bookmakers’ favourites to win the series (Credit: BBC)

Who decides the winner of the series?

Unlike every other week, where the judges vote on the dance off, this week’s show will be entirely decided by the public.

So it’s up to the four celebrities and their professional partners to wow viewers with their final three dances.

What are the celebrities dancing in the Strictly final 2020?

Bill and Oti Mabuse will dance a showdance to Queen’s The Show Must Go On.

They’ve also selected their favourite dance to perform on the final – their Couple’s Choice number, Rapper’s Delight, by The Sugarhill Gang.

The judges pick their third dance.

Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse want Bill and Oti to dance their quickstep again.

So viewers will see them dance to Bobby Darin’s Talk To The Animals – and we’re hoping the CGI elephant makes a reappearance too!

HRVY and Janette will revisit their American Smooth to One (Singular Sensation) (Credit: BBC)

Maisie and Gorka Marquez are dancing their showdance to Idina Menzel’s We Need A Little Christmas.

They’ve picked their Quickstep to When You’re Smiling, while the judges want them to perform their week one samba again.

HRVY and Janette Manrara are dancing their showdance to Boogie Wonderland.

The judges have asked them to perform their jive to Faith once more, and they’ve decided to revisit their American smooth to One (Singular Sensation).

Bookies think it’s unlikely Jamie and Karen will win the show (Credit: BBC)

Jamie and Karen Hauer, meanwhile, will perform their showdance to I’m Still Standing.

The judges have picked their week three Charleston where he dressed as Hercules.

The couple themselves have decided to revisit their Couple’s Choice dance to Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now).

