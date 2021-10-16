Strictly pro Aljaz Skorjanec set tongues wagging as he appeared on BBC Two spin-off It Takes Two last night (October 15).

The Strictly Come Dancing favourite was on the show chatting to host Rylan Clark-Neal with celebrity partner Sara Davies.

However, viewers at home pointed out that Aljaz was a little distracted during the chat, picking up on a habit of the pro’s that they found “adorable”.

And viewers at home weren’t the only ones to notice it…

Strictly stars Aljaz and Sara appeared on It Takes Two last night (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Strictly pro Aljaz on BBC 2’s It Takes Two?

Aljaz and Sara were chatting about their Shrek-inspired routine from last weekend’s show.

However, it’s fair to say that Aljaz wasn’t exactly concentrating during the interview.

Viewers at home picked up on a habit of Aljaz’s, taking to Twitter to point it out.

One It Takes Two viewer declared: “I live for whatever Aljaz’s caption is going to be.”

And, it appears, so does the pro.

Aljaz was a little distracted during the interview (Credit: BBC)

How did Strictly fans react?

During the interview, he could be seen looking off camera at production monitors, trying to spot what producers were going to run with underneath his name.

“The tagline just kills me every week,” said one Strictly fan. “I’m waiting watching him waiting for it.”

“Aljaz looking at the link below his name again,” said another.

“He’s so adorable,” declared another.

However, not everyone thought the habit was quite so adorable.

One commented: “It’s starting to really grate on me actually.

Another added: “Aljaz being very antsy and agitated and constantly glancing at the studio monitor up until the moment he gets to read his strapline.”

Strictly pro Aljaz got a bit of a telling off (Credit: BBC)

What did the tagline actually say?

Indeed, the viewers weren’t the only one to point it out, so did the show’s producers.

In the middle of answering a question fired at him by Rylan, Aljaz got distracted again.

This time, his tagline had come up on screen and he proceeded to read it out.

“Stop getting distracted, Rylan asked you a question!” it read.

“Whoever wrote that is a bit mean,” Aljaz declared.

“I have a really good attention span – about four seconds,” he laughed.

“It’s gone now.”

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One at 7.10pm tonight (October 16).

