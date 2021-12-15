Strictly fans share fears for Rose Ayling-Ellis after ‘surprising’ news ahead of Saturday’s final

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Rose Ayling-Ellis has “surprised” fans with her choice of dance for this Saturday’s final (December 19).

Rose and pro partner Giovanni Pernice get to select their favourite dance of the series to perform.

They’ll also perform the judges’ favourite dance from the series, as well as an epic Showdance.

Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis is in the final this weekend (Credit: BBC)

What are Rose and Giovanni dancing in the Strictly final?

Speaking on It Takes Two last night, host Rylan Clark gave a teaser of what Rose and Giovanni will be performing on Saturday night.

As well as their Showdance, the couple will also be performing their Couple’s Choice dance again.

Of course, this was the dance that gave an insight into Rose’s life, as the music went off and the couple danced in silence for 10 seconds.

It went down a storm with the judges and audience at home, and the pair clearly loved it so much they’ve decided to dance it again.

However, the decision didn’t sit entirely comfortably with some Strictly fans watching at home.

Rose and Giovanni will dance three dances this weekend (Credit: BBC)

How did Strictly fans react to the news?

Some admitted they were “a bit surprised” that Rose and Gio had decided to dance their Couple’s Choice again.

After all, the element of surprise when the music went off was the stand-out moment of the dance.

“Bit surprised Rose and Giovanni are doing their Couple’s Choice again,” said one fan.

“I thought they would have the same opinion as Jay as Aliona did with their jive in that they couldn’t do it again.”

Another added: “Emotionally I didn’t think they would.

“It was a moment and sometimes you think will it have the same impact the second time? Or it was a moment in time that just can’t be recreated.”

Were any fans keen to see the dance again?

However, others were fully on board with the idea.

“They got 39 last time so probs want to get 40 – plus they know how much it moved people before and therefore it’ll probs get them a lot of votes,” said one.

“I’m really pleased,” said another.

“I can’t wait for this – Rose‘s Couple’s Choice was so beautiful.”

The Strictly Come Dancing final is on Saturday (December 19) at 7pm on BBC One.

