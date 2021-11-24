Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker may be in “serious trouble” this weekend, viewers have predicted.

The BBC Breakfast host, 44, and partner Nadiya Bychkova, 32, are hoping to impress the judges with a Rumba on Saturday night (November 27).

However, some Strictly fans aren’t convinced Dan will make it much further in the competition.

Strictly fans are fearing for Dan Walker’s future on the show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Dan Walker

The Rumba is known for being a particularly difficult dance for any contestant.

Dan and Nadiya will perform their routine to Desperado by Eagles.

Strictly announced the news on Twitter yesterday, alongside the other contestants’ songs and dances.

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington take on their Couple’s Choice routine, while Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin will perform a Samba.

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe are doing the Argentine Tango.

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu will take on a Waltz, which leaves Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice with a Paso Doble.

Well they’ve set Dan up to fail then haven’t they …. — Alex Davison 💙 (@LexiBailey87) November 23, 2021

Set up by not being able to dance very well you mean? 🤔 I think it’s fair to say he has defied the odds so far. — kathy walsh (@kathywalsh2) November 23, 2021

I think Dan could be in serious trouble this weekend. The Rumba is a very difficult dance for the male celeb. Is it finally time for him to say goodbye? I worry about Tilly as well with the Samba but I'm pleased Rhys has ballroom and I'm looking forward to AJ and Kai's C/C 👏🏼👏🏼 — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) November 23, 2021

How did Strictly viewers respond?

However, fans of the show feared for Dan’s upcoming performance.

Taking to the comments, one said: “Hmmm… I fear Dan has been set up to be eliminated this week.”

Another added: “Well they’ve set Dan up to fail then haven’t they.”

Dan could be in serious trouble this weekend

In addition, a third wrote: “Dan’s got the dreaded Rumba. May as well call it the kiss of death.”

A fourth shared: “I think Dan could be in serious trouble this weekend. The Rumba is a very difficult dance for the male celeb. Is it finally time for him to say goodbye? I worry about Tilly as well with the Samba but I’m pleased Rhys has ballroom and I’m looking forward to AJ and Kai’s C/C.”

Another added: “Tilly and Dan will be in danger this week, especially Dan. Hopefully he is in the bottom two this week.”

Dan and Nadiya are performing a Rumba (Credit: BBC)

However, one shared: “Set up by not being able to dance very well you mean? I think it’s fair to say he has defied the odds so far.”

It comes after Dan hit back at critics after escaping the dance-off on Sunday.

He wrote: “I’m well aware that some people are furious that I’m dancing, and that’s fine.

“I have never posted any of the thousands of positive messages we get every single week but, in the interests of balance, thank you to everyone who sends stuff like this. See you next week.”

Motsi Mabuse later went on to support Dan in a touching tweet.

“Celebrate the positive Dan!!! So many love Strictly Come Dancing and can support their favourite couple without being hurtful to others,” she told him.

