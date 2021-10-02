Strictly star Dan Walker has caught the attention of viewers, after failing to comment about rival Piers Morgan on It Takes Two.

The presenting pair have famously been involved in a bitter war of words over the past couple of years.

But as BBC Breakfast host Dan appeared on the Strictly spin-off last night, he cleverly brushed off Piers’ latest comment.

Strictly star Dan Walker was praised on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Dan Walker appears on It Takes Two

During the show, host Rylan Clark-Neal showed Dan a tweet from Piers.

Rylan started: “I think we have finally ended some beef from years gone by because Piers Morgan has been in touch!”

He then read the tweet, saying: “Very disappointing by Mr Dan Walker… I was hoping you would be a lot worse than that!”

I am far more interested in what my daughter thought.

Rylan continued: “That is a backhanded compliment and you know on this show he can’t moan about ratings!”

However, Dan managed to deflect the tweet and said ‘who’ when Piers’ name was mentioned.

Appearing with partner Nadiya Bychkova, he added: “That is true. I am far more interested in what my daughter thought.”

Rylan read out Piers’ tweet (Credit: BBC)

The moment didn’t go unnoticed with Strictly viewers, as they rushed to praise Dan.

On Twitter, one said: “Good subtle dis from Dan there. Don’t even mention Morgan. #ItTakesTwo.”

Another added: “Dan side stepping the Piers Morgan comment was brilliant. Inside voice Dan is saying what a [bleep] #ItTakesTwo.”

A third wrote: “Love that Dan is totally uninterested in Piers Morgan’s tweet #ItTakesTwo.”

A fourth shared: “He couldn’t have dismissed that comment better if he’d tried go Dan @mrdanwalker.”

A fifth commented: “Well done Dan Walker on #ItTakesTwo for being presented with a tweet from P Morgs and just ignoring it, moving on straight away to talk about his family. Don’t give that man the attention he desperately craves. #Strictly.”

Dan Walker reveals daughter’s sweet reaction

Last week, Dan performed his first dance to Everybody Needs Somebody To Love by The Blues Brothers.

He managed to bag a score of 24 from the judges, which was enough to impress viewers at home.

The presenter also admitted that the performance delighted his daughter, Susanna, in the studio.

On BBC Breakfast, he shared: “I looked across to where Tess [Daly] normally comes down and that’s where my wife and my daughter were sitting and Susie had tears pouring out of her eyes, proper tears of joy.

“She gave me this lovely little wave to say ‘Well done, Dad’.”

Dan continued: “That was one of the highlights of my entire life because she absolutely loved it. That for me was perfect.”

