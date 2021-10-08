Strictly Come Dancing fans have called for Janette Manrara to take over hosting duties on It Takes Two.

The 37-year-old star stepped down as a professional dancer on the BBC One series to host the show’s spin-off.

And she’s certainly impressed viewers so far.

Strictly fans have called for Janette Manrara to host It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Janette Manrara delights viewers on It Takes Two

Janette, 37, made her debut on It Takes Two last week, alongside co-host Rylan Clark-Neal.

She’s taken over the role from former presenter Zoe Ball, who quit the show at the end of the 2020 series.

During her first show, Rylan said: “It feels so good to be here with a new series, and a new leading lady, ladies and gentleman.

“When I found out you were joining the show, and we had a meet-up and got to know each other, I’m so thrilled you are here. Are you enjoying it?”

Janette added: “I am so excited. It’s finally happening. We are here.

“One of my favourite parts of doing Strictly has always been to sit down on that couch and just chat away. It’s the most fun.”

Janette appears alongside co-host Rylan Clark-Neal (Credit: BBC)

Since then, the professional dancer has taken on solo hosting duties.

Janette and Rylan split their time across the series.

However, viewers want to see more solo appearances from Janette.

It Takes Two viewers want more Janette

Taking to Twitter, one fan said: “Who else reckons @JManrara should have this gig full-time? No offence to Rylan, but Wednesday and Thursday are def the best days #ItTakesTwo.”

Another pleaded: “Please please @BBCOne @bbcstrictly let @JManrara do #ItTakesTwo every day of the week please #Strictly #Strictly2021.”

A third wrote: “Janette is a gazillion times better than Rylan. Would love her to do five shows a week.”

A fourth agreed: “Absolutely! She is totally connected and knows what to ask and have fun at the same time.”

In addition, a fifth tweeted: “The only 2 days I will watch!”

Another penned: “Feels like It Takes Two was made for Janette. She’s taken to presenting like a duck to water. #Strictly.”

However, some are missing Janette on the Strictly dance floor.

One wrote: “I still feel a bit sad that Janette isn’t dancing anymore #ItTakesTwo.”

Another said: “Why did Janette give up the main #Strictly to simply do two episodes of #ItTakesTwo a week? #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly2021.”

