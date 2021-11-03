Strictly fans were delighted to see Kristina Rihanoff on BBC Two spin-off show It Takes Two last night – and would love her to return.

She was back on the box alongside Rylan for the Tuesday (November 2) night instalment of the show.

And, while viewers adored seeing the Russian dance pro hold court in Choreography Corner, there were also calls for her to be part of the series again.

Fans would love to see Kristina return to Strictly (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How did viewers react to Kristina on It Takes Two?

Several fans tweeted Kristina to let her know how much they miss her on Strictly TV.

“So nice to see Kristina on #ItTakesTwo!! I miss her,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another fan added with glee: “Lovely to see Kristina back #ItTakesTwo.”

Others expressed hope she might make a return – and possibly to the competition, as well as It Takes Two.

“Really miss you,” added another person.

“Loved your choreography and dancing. Lovely to see you in Choreography Corner at least.”

Someone else agreed: “Excellent job, informative knowledgeable and fun. You are a star. Hope they ask you back.”

Going further, yet another person contributed: “Lovely to see you tonight, would be lovely if you were back on Strictly in the competition.”

And another social media user echoed that thought: “#ItTakesTwo Lovely to see the lovely @KRihanoff doing Choreography Corner.

“Great having Kristina back at Strictly, would love to see her back at SCD.

“Kristina was one of the best [as] dancer/choreographer. Looking fabulous in the gorgeous lemon dress.”

Kristina Rihanoff showed Rylan some steps on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

When was Kristina last on Strictly Come Dancing?

Kristina, 44, was a dance pro on the BBC One series between 2008 and 2015.

She made the final twice, partnering Jason Donovan in 2011 and Simon Webbe in 2014.

Kristina came third with Jason and second with Simon, her highest placing in the competition.

Her lowest finish on Strictly came in 2010 when she danced with Goldie. The couple came 14th and were eliminated in week two.

Kristina Rihanoff gave her views on how Strictly celebs are doing (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Who else did Kristina partner with on BBC dance show Strictly?

Kristina’s other partners include John Sergeant (in her debut series), Daniel O’Donnell (her final partner) and Colin Salmon.

She also danced with Joe Calzaghe in 2009 and Ben Cohen in 2013.

Kristina and Joe were in a relationship until the summer of 2013.

She later became involved with Ben Cohen and the couple remain together. They share a daughter together, Milena, who was born in 2016.

Ben’s ex-wife Abby, who he divorced in 2016, recently admitted her regret at comments she made about Kristina.

Speaking to New! magazine in September, Abby said: “At the time of the break-up, when hugely stressed, I once angrily referred to Ben’s partner as a ‘[blank]ing Russian dancer’ to a journalist hassling me. I regret that now.”

Strictly – It Takes Two continues tonight, Wednesday November 3, on BBC Two at 6.30pm.

