Strictly fans at war over the Angelas: ‘How on earth did that happen?’

Strictly fans are at war over which Angela from Strictly Come Dancing has the power to win the show, and they seem to be divided.

Fans were impressed this weekend by the performances of all the contestants. It seems both Angela Rippon and Angela Scanlon are particularly popular among the viewers.

But with Angela R’s Foxtrot scoring 31 points last night and Angela S scoring 29 for their jive many fans felt the former had been overmarked and the latter undermarked.

Carlos and Angela’s jive was energetic (Credit: BBC)

Fans struggle to decide who is better: Angela Rippon or Angela Scanlon?

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Angela R was good last night. But I can’t help feeling she might struggle in future weeks with some of the non-ballroom stuff. Apart from that, I can see all of them going quite far. I just hope Les ‘Comedy Plodder’ Dennis isn’t kept in for ages #Strictly,” another added.

A third user declared: “Angela S is going to be consistently undermarked and Angela R overmarked…” Others agreed, declaring the same thing. One said: “I like Angela Rippon but she will be overmarked for weeks, I can see it happening.”

“Angela S undermarked Angela R overmarked,” agreed one more. “Was Angela R really better than Angela S?” questioned a fourth.

Someone else tried to be more balanced: “Now I so admire Angela R’s guts and flexibility. But how on earth does she score higher than Angela S’ jive?”

However, not all felt the same: “I was disappointed though by Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu,” added another user. “Arguably, Angela Rippon is the true spirit of #Strictly,” shared one more

A further user said: “I have so much respect for Angela Rippon she’s 78 and she has such graceful moves and is an inspiration to others well done Angela.”

“That was utterly charming from Angela R. Loved that, my favourite dance of the night,” said one more, with someone else agreeing: “Angela R and Kai, they were brilliant tonight. So elegant and wonderful. I loved it, I think my favourite one tonight.”

Angela R and Kai performed an enchanting Foxtrot (Credit: BBC)

Angela Scanlon confessed dancing was part of her childhood

Recently, Angela Scanlon admitted to Strictly hosts Claudia Winkelman and Tess Daly in the first episode of Strictly that Irish dancing is a core part of many children’s childhoods in her home country.

She later told the Daily Mail: “Most people, you grow up in Ireland, you do Irish dancing. But I’ve never done ballroom, I’ve certainly never done a rumba or any of this style of dancing. You dance on your own and it’s very stiff.”

She concluded: “So the salsa hips, I don’t know how we’re going to achieve that. I have to take into consideration my partner’s limbs and presence, so we’ll see.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing star Angela Scanlon left furious over BBC producer’s comments

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.