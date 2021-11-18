Strictly Come Dancing fans were left bemused last night as Janette Manara took her Harry Styes crush up a notch.

Last night (November 17) on It Takes Two, Janette celebrated her 38th birthday.

All her previous dancer partners – including Peter Andre and Jake Wood – sent birthday messages.

And husband Aljaz Skorjanec was also on hand to help with the celebrations.

However, Janette only had eyes for one man, former One Direction singer Harry Styles.

Aljaz appeared on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two with wife Janette last night (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Strictly star Janette last night?

Janette was given a birthday surprise as she interviewed John Whaite and Johannes Radebe last night.

She thought she was cutting to a VT of support for the two of them, but in fact it was a series of birthday messages from her former Strictly dance partners.

Read more: It Takes Two star Janette Manrara distracts viewers with her appearance

At the end of the montage, John told Janette that there was also a very special message for her.

From none other than Harry.

As his face flashed up on screen, Janette looked shocked.

Janette got a very special message from ‘Harry’ (Credit: BBC)

However, she soon started laughed when she realised it was a cutout of his head, with someone moving his mouth and doing his accent.

After the message, Janette’s hunky hubby came in, wheeling in a birthday cake on a glittery trolley.

Read more: Janette Manrara reveals ‘epic’ Strictly Come Dancing news

But it wasn’t just any cake – it came complete with a picture of Janette and Harry posing together in a red love heart.

Strictly pro Aljaz, realising it wasn’t him on the cake, pulled out a tiny cutout of himself and positioned it on the cake.

Aljaz had a small change to make to Janette’s birthday cake (Credit: BBC)

How did It Takes Two viewers react?

And, while viewers admitted the two of them are “couple goals”, they did wonder why Janette fancies Harry Styles when she has the hunky Aljaz at home.

“If you were married to Aljaz, why would you be remotely interested in Harry Styles???????” asked one bemused fan.

The comment was liked almost 40 times, with many comments from fans who felt much the same coming in thick and fast.

“I know. I don’t understand it either!” declared another.

“Aljaz would be more than enough for me. He is gorgeous in every way,” said a third.

“I think there’s a queue for Aljaz if Janette ever decides to move on! He’s gorgeous!” declared another.

“I know! She’s mad,” she another, who added: “The whole world wants Aljaz on a cake!”

