Strictly viewers baffled as they spot Ellie Taylor’s remark to Johannes after routine

Strictly viewers were confused last night after spotting Ellie Taylor apologising to partner Johannes Radebe at the end of their routine.

Ellie and Johannes were in the Vegas of the North this week for the Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool special. Having missed out on three years at the Tower thanks to Covid, the show was back with a bang.

Huge neon signs reading “Back in Blackpool” adorned the stage, while judge Craig Revel Horwood gave his first ‘ten’ of the season.

Johannes and Ellie’s dance was ruined for some (Credit: BBC)

Ellie and Johannes’ American Smooth appeared to go well. As the routine finished, Ellie could be heard clearly apologising to Johannes, saying: “Oh my god, I’m sorry. I’m so sorry.”

Why did Ellie Taylor apologise on Strictly?

The judges had some constructive criticism for the pair, with Anton Du Beke commenting on her neck placement. Craig said her arm looked “a bit Barbie doll” and they scored a respectable 31.

With no judges bringing up any huge errors, leaving fans confused as to why Ellie was so apologetic.

Fans turned to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One wrote: “NOOOOO THE WAY SHE WAS SAYING SORRY????????? Save ellie forever.” [Sic]

Another said: “Did I just hear Ellie say ‘I’m so sorry’ to Johannes there?”

A third asked: “Why was Ellie repeatedly saying sorry to Johannes at the end of their dance then?”

“I think she totally froze and forgot the routine right at the beginning. Was fine in Johannes’ arms,” one fan surmised.

The pair’s performance was also blighted by technical blunders, causing viewers some irritation as they watched from home.

Fans were disappointed by the episode, saying the camera work had ‘ruined’ it for them.

It was especially noticeable during Ellie and Johannes’ routine, some fans said.

Strictly disappointment

At one point during the performance, the magic was really lost when Ellie was filmed strapping herself into a harness.

Viewers complained the camera-work ruined the ‘illusion’ (Credit: BBC)

Viewers shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One social media user wrote: “What’s up with the camera work? #Strictly It’s making me feel nauseous,” while another disgruntled viewer added: “The camera work is so bad tonight it’s giving me a headache.”

Another detailed why they were so upset by the production, writing: “The camera angles and shots on #strictly are getting worse!

“They’re frequently too close for key footwork, move around in circles unnecessarily and generally try & be too fancy. It’s extremely irritating.”

Meanwhile, someone else joked: “Whose idea was it to give the intern their first ever go on the camera shots at Blackpool?”

Fans were still shown some incredible performances, despite the dodgy angles. So much so, the judges didn’t score any of the couples lower than a seven.

Fleur East stole the show though, with her and partner Vito Coppola bagging Craig’s first ‘ten’ of the season. This earned Fleur the full 40 out of 40 points, with all the judges in agreement that she was spectacular.

Just before she went on, Fleur made a moving tribute to her late dad, saying how proud he was of her. She said: “Everything I’m doing here, I’m doing for him.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, next Saturday (November 26), from 7:15pm.

