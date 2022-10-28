Strictly stars Ellie Taylor and James Bye issued warning ahead of this weekend

Strictly stars Ellie Taylor and James Bye have been issued a warning ahead of Saturday’s show. It comes as bookies analyse the contestants and form their opinions on who’s most at risk of going home.

After Jayde Adams‘ elimination last week, 11 celebrities remain in the competition. With Halloween just around the corner, they’ll be getting their spook on for this weekend’s show.

Fans can expect to see the celebs dancing to a range of creepy songs. The Devil Went Down to Georgia and the Scooby Doo, Where Are You? theme tune are just two melodies viewers can anticipate.

Many fans will also be excited about the costume situation. Last year, Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis danced with partner Giovanni Pernice dressed as an ice queen.

But fans should expect more than just pumpkin decorations and ghostly goings-on this weekend. They might have to prepare for James or Ellie’s exit from the show.

Ellie Taylor and James Bye at risk of Strictly elimination?

William Hill has revealed their current data for Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

Kym Marsh is the current favourite to leave with odds at 6/4.

However, Ellie and James aren’t too far behind so it seems like they need to put their best feet forward – or also risk getting the boot on Sunday (October 30).

James’ chance of winning the competition are a measly 100/1. Closely behind him with a chance of 66/1 is Ellie.

Ellie Taylor and partner Johannes tangoed to the Casualty theme tune last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, William Hill expects Countryfile star Hamza Yassin to excel in the competition and potentially snatch the Glitterball.

Former Blue Peter host Helen Skelton has a 4/1 chance of stealing the show. Radio DJ Tyler West has a 7/1 chance of being crowned champion towards the end of the year.

William Hill Spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “Although Hamza Yassin looks the clear one to beat in the outright Strictly betting, the battle to stay in the competition looks as open as ever.

“We make Kym Marsh the marginal favourite at 6/4 to be the next to go, but with James Bye (15/8) and Ellie Taylor (10/3) also in trouble, it’s really anyone’s guess as to who will leave this week.”

Last week’s Saturday instalment saw the celebrities dancing to well-known BBC tunes. It came after the BBC celebrated 100 years of being formed. Alongside partner Johannes Radebe, Ellie danced to the Casualty theme tune, dressed like a nurse.

They totalled a score of 29 out of 40 for their hospital-themed tango.

EastEnders actor James danced the Foxtrot to the soap’s theme tune with partner Amy Dowden.

James Bye could be at serious risk of elimination, according to bookies (Credit: BBC)

Can Ellie and James increase their chances of surviving Strictly?

With contestants like Hamza, Helen and Tyler seemingly closer to the Glitterball, can Ellie and James progress much further?

Well, they might have one more week to prove themselves since Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh is the favourite to leave the competition on Sunday at 11/8.

This is despite the fact James scored one point less than Kym in last Saturday’s show. Judges even called out Kym for her apparent lack of self-confidence. If she replicates the same standard of dancing this week, she’ll be at serious risk.

Can James and Ellie prove themselves and bump up their chances of winning the contest? Is Kym’s exit this week pretty much a one deal?

As ever, you’ll have to tune in to Strictly Come Dancing this weekend to find out.

