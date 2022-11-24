Strictly star Ellie Taylor dealt huge blow ahead of this weekend’s show

Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Taylor has been dealt a blow ahead of the show this weekend on BBC One.

The remaining celebrities will once again take to the dance floor on Saturday (November 26) to battle it out to remain in the competition.

However, Ellie may want to try and get a few more hours of rehearsal time in if she hopes to stay in until next week.

The latest odds have put the star at risk of exiting the competition this week.

Ellie Taylor is favourite to be eliminated from Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Ellie Taylor at risk of Strictly elimination?

According to BonusCodeBets, Ellie’s chances of being eliminated stand at 8/13.

Closely behind Ellie stands Molly Rainford, whose odds to leave the competition are currently at 10/3.

Elsewhere, Fleur East is at 6/1, Will Mellor is at 7/1, and favourites Helen Skelton and Hamza Yassin are at 40/1 and 66/1 respectively.

Kym Marsh isn’t included because she is being forced to miss the show this week due to illness.

A Strictly spokesperson said: “Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19.

“As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

“Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.”

On spin-off show It Takes Two last night (Wednesday, November 23), host Janette Manrara gave fans an update.

She said: “You may have already heard that Kym has tested positive for COVID-19.

“As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly this weekend.

“Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return next week. We’re wishing you all the very best Kym.”

Ellie Taylor could face being in the bottom two (Credit: BBC)

Scrap the public vote?

Some fans have suggested that the vote this week should be scrapped following Kym’s absence.

“I think if someone is forced to miss a weekend, no one should go home,” said one fan online.

They continued: “As you’re basically gifted through to next week, just seems unfair to me! I’d say the same for anyone not just Kym before anyone comes at me #Strictly.”

Another added: “I hope the public vote is suspended for this week’s @bbcstrictly if Kym is ill. I think it would be unfair to skip to the next week at this stage in the competition.”

Meanwhile, last week, Molly and Carlos had to dance off against Tyler West and Dianne Buswell.

As a result, Tyler and Dianne ended up leaving the show.

When the results were announced, an emotional Dianne was seen wiping away tears.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday at 7.15pm on BBC One.

