Strictly star Ellie Leach admits ‘sadness’ over big change on show: ‘It’s bittersweet’

Strictly star Ellie Leach has admitted ‘sadness’ over a big change that’s happened on the show.

She and Zara McDermott were once sharing a dressing room. But that’s all now changed following the exit of a few stars.

Last weekend, Eddie Kadi left alongside his pro partner Karen Hauer while Amanda Abbington left this week due to “personal reasons” alongside pro Giovanni Pernice.

So there’s bound to be a lot more space at the Strictly studios!

Ellie admitted ‘sadness’ over the dressing room change (Credit: BBC)

Ellie Leach on Strictly change

Sharing a video to Instagram, Zara showed herself going into her brand new dressing room – which she has for herself.

She told her followers that she once shared a dressing room with her co-star and pal Ellie. Zara said: “Today is a sad day because… well, it’s a bittersweet day because I’ve finally got my own dressing room.

“I’ve been sharing with Ellie for the last six or seven weeks because there’s not enough space in this building so me and Ellie have been sharing.”

Zara continued: “Now today is the day…” as she opened the door into her new dressing room.

Zara revealed she now has her own dressing room (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Gasping, Zara said: “Oh my gosh. I’ve got my own dressing room!”

She captioned the video: “Not sure how I feel about this… @ellielouiseleach I may sneak back into your room for girl chats.”

It’s a bittersweet day because I’ve finally got my own dressing room.

Over on her Instagram, Coronation Street star Ellie admitted her sadness. She wrote: “This is a sad day. You’re always welcome @zara_mcdermott.”

This weekend, both Zara and Ellie will perform once again for the judges for Strictly’s Halloween special. Zara and pro partner Graziano Di Prima will perform a charleston.

Could Zara and Graziano leave this weekend? (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Ellie and Vito Coppola will dance a salsa. However, last weekend, Zara found herself in the dance-off against Eddie. The judges saved her while sending Eddie home.

Read more: ‘Incredibly challenging times’ for Strictly favourite amidst huge loss

A former pro on the show, Brendan Cole, issued a warning to Zara over this weekend. The dancer spoke to Sky Bingo for ED!, saying: “I’ve been saying for about four weeks now that Zara is on her last dancing legs. I’ve danced with a couple of people like her in the past and unfortunately she’s just not very good.

“I think one of the judges alluded to it. Graziano puts her down and then she just sort of stands there. You’re in a dance competition, you’ve got to move.”

Strictly continues this Saturday (October 28) from 6.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It Takes Two airs weeknights from 6.30pm on BBC Two.

