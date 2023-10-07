Strictly star Ellie Leach struck by gruesome injury amid fears she’s ‘not coping’

Strictly Come Dancing’s Ellie Leach has been rocked by gruesome injuries on her feet ahead of Movie Week.

The Coronation Street star and her pro partner Vito Coppola are hoping to impress the judges tonight (October 7) with a Viennese waltz.

But Ellie, 22, has been asked if she’s managing to ‘cope’ after being hit with painful foot issues.

Strictly’s Ellie Leach sparked concern with Janette Manrara (Credit: BBC)

Strictly’s Ellie Leach reveals injury

The actress appeared alongside Vito on Friday night’s Strictly: It Takes Two (October 6) and sparked concern with host Janette Manrara.

Airing a shot of the blisters covering Ellie’s foot, Janette gasped: “How has this affected your training? Look at this! Look at your poor feet. How are you coping?”

“Vito said he is so proud of my blisters, so that’s great,” Ellie replied.

She also revealed she has also lost a nail on her little finger as a result of training.

Ellie added, proudly: “I’ve been putting plasters on for like three weeks and for the past two days, I’ve not put plasters on.”

Ellie’s toes are covered in large painful blisters (Credit: BBC)

Former Strictly pro Janette gushed: “She’s brave. You are brave. She’s one of us officially.”

Ellie and Vito will be performing their Viennese waltz to Waiting On A Miracle from the Disney movie Encanto.

But Ellie hasn’t found learning the steps easy.

She explained: “It feels like a very grand song and I feel it’s very fitting for a Viennese Waltz, because that is a very grand dance.

“For me, the Viennese waltz has been quite difficult. I’ve found it quite challenging.”

Ellie also lost a finger nail during training (Credit: BBC)

Movies and magic

Difficult steps aside, Vito has confirmed that Strictly fans can expect “magic” in their performance on Saturday night.

He told It Takes Two viewers: “We are going to have so much magic. We always say we are two big kids, so we are doing this for all the kids.

“It’s such a moment. I try and always be with her – behind her, hugging. We’ve got emotional once already.”

Meanwhile, Ellie isn’t the only Strictly Come Dancing star who has suffered health issues this week,

Disabled sports champ Jody Cundy was rushed to hospital after his left became “warm” and “swollen”.

Sportsman Jody Cundy has also suffered an infected leg this week (Credit: BBC)

Jody was prescribed antibiotics for an infection but the swelling meant he was unable to wear his prosthetic leg.

As a result, his training with professional partner Jowita Przystal was put on hold.

Jody has since given fans an update on whether he will be dancing tonight.

Strictly Come Dancing airs at 6.20pm on BBC One tonight (Saturday October 7)

