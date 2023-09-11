Strictly star Ellie Leach on finally being herself following Corrie exit

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 contestant Ellie Leach has opened up about being herself following her departure from Coronation Street.

Faye Windass actress Ellie, 22, departed the ITV soap after 12 years in May. Her character moved away from Weatherfield to be with her estranged daughter Miley, and Miley’s father Jackson, in Slough.

Tabloid reports have subsequently suggested Ellie was “axed” from Corrie – and that unhappy former co-stars hope she makes it all the way to the Strictly final.

However, Ellie considers herself “lucky” she can take part in the BBC One dance show so soon after leaving her soap role. Furthermore, she can’t wait to perform outside of the part she’s most associated with for a change.

Ellie Leach in character on Corrie as Faye Windass (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly news: Ellie Leach ‘excited to be herself’

According to the Mirror, Ellie told reporters: “I never, ever would have expected that I would be doing Strictly anyway. And especially not so soon after leaving Corrie. But it’s been so amazing and I’ve been so, so lucky to be able to go from Corrie basically straight into Strictly.”

Speaking about her controversial exit from the soap, it seems like a change is as good as a rest for the star. Ellie added: “It’s something completely different as well. I’m excited to be myself for a while and not play a character because I’ve done that for so long.”

Do we detect the slightest hint of shade…?!

There’s clearly no hard feelings as Ellie joked: “I think if someone calls me ‘Ellie’, I’ll be like: ‘What?’. Whereas if it’s ‘Faye’, I’m like: ‘Yeah, me, me!'”

What did Ellie Leach say about leaving Corrie?

Ahead of moving on from Corrie, Ellie admitted her co-stars would probably be what she’d miss the most about the soap.

She said at the time: “I know everyone says we all get along so well and we are all like a big family. But we genuinely are and I’ve absolutely loved being able to work with my best friends. And I feel like that is just an amazing experience in itself.”

Elle went on: “To be on one of the biggest soaps ever, it is crazy. It has been an amazing, amazing time and I honestly will never ever forget it.”

And it seems her soap pals think the world of her, too.

It was reported last month that Corrie stars want “revenge” – and ensure she goes as far as possible in her new gig.

A source alleged to The Sun: “Everyone has vowed to do all they can to get Ellie to the final of Strictly as a [bleep] you.

“It was made clear to her earlier this year [Corrie bosses] didn’t see a future for her character so she was left with no choice. At the time she said she had quit but it was always seen as an axe.”

The insider added: “It caused major upset behind the scenes because co-stars felt she was treated really badly. So they want her to become a big BBC star and stick two fingers up to the powers that be.”

