Strictly Come Dancing stars Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova have shared the first picture of a new furry addition to their family.

In a photo posted to Instagram, Kai and Nadiya stood next to each other in their garden holding their new pet bulldog.

“We have managed to keep it quiet for a week now whilst our latest edition has settled in… but everyone please welcome SNOOPY,” said Kai.

“Thank you to @colourbulls_uk for the most beautiful English bulldog puppy we could of ever wished for he truly is a dream.

He also revealed that their new puppy has its own Instagram account where fans will be able to keep up with its activities.

Strictly stars Nadiya and Kai share big news on Instagram

Kai added: “Ps we’ve given him his own Instagram account @snoopybull23 go and give him a follow to keep up with his latest antics.”

Following their announcement, some of the stars’ pals congratulated the couple.

Richie Anderson replied: “Love it! You two have more chemistry than a science lesson xx”.

While Dan Walker wrote: “Looks like he’s not quite as happy as you two. He’s gorgeous.”

Meanwhile, Kai recently called Nadiya his “everything” as he wished her a happy birthday over the summer.

Alongside some heartwarming pictures of them together, he wrote: “Happy birthday my baby girl. Thank you for being the beautiful person that you are, I’m reminded every day by the smiles and laughs that we have together of how lucky I am to have you in my life. you are my everything.”

Kai and Nadiya confirmed their romance earlier this year after the pair had been spotted getting cosy with one another and even sharing a kiss.

Nadiya shared the news of their romance, revealing she and Kai had been dating “for a couple of months now”.

Speaking to the Daily Mail’s Weekend Magazine, the Strictly pro said in April: “It’s early days and we’ve been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there’s been very little free time.

Nadiya on eliminating Kai

The pair were heartbroken when they had to go up against each other in the Strictly dance-off this year.

As a result, Nadiya ended up eliminating her beau from the competition.

Opening up about how it felt, she told fans on Instagram: “It’s always tough to be in the first ever dance-off of the series and it was especially tough to be in there against the amazing @kayeadamsofficial and of course my [love] @kaiwidd.

“I’m gutted for you both @kayeadamsofficial you are really a superstar and I absolutely adore you. You did an incredible job and I’m sure from what you told me you had an amazing Strictly experience with @kaiwidd.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday (October 15) at 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

