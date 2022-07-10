She was one of our favourite Strictly dancers but now Janette Manrara has revealed her surprising career plans following her exit.

Professional dancer Janette, 38, quit Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

And while she is currently very busy with her Burn The Floor tour, as well as television presenting gigs, she has another goal for the future.

Strictly star Janette Manrara has revealed her new career plans after stepping down as one of the show’s dancers (Credit: Splash News)

What’s next following Strictly exit?

Dancer Janette hosts Morning Live on BBC One and is part of the presenting team on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two.

But now she has set her sights on other things – namely, acting.

Read more: Janette Manrara shows off incredible bikini body as she enjoys sunshine

She told OK!: “I’ve always wanted to act. Acting has always been a big one. I want to do a West End musical as I’ve not done a West End musical yet.

It was just amazing so never say never!

“And more presenting, I want to keep working in television. I’ve been working in TV since I was 12. So I feel like television is home. It feels like home.”

And she knows the kind of shows she wants to star in – all of them!

Film, television and stage are all on her list.

Read more: Does This Morning host Phillip Schofield have a new partner? What’s his net worth?

She added: “Film, soap, actually I watched one of the best things I’ve seen yet. Jodie Comer in Prima Facie, she just did it in the West End and my I’ve never seen a better actress, better play, better script, better choreography. It was just amazing so never say never!”

Janette’s husband Aljaz Skorjanec is already taking acting lessons (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly dancers Janette and Aljaz have same goal

Meanwhile Janette’s husband Aljaž Škorjanec recently admitted he wants to move to Hollywood after quitting the show.

And he is already taking acting lessons to make his dream a reality.

“Do I want to go to Hollywood? Of course! If I didn’t dream big I would never have ended up on Strictly,” he told Hello!.

Janette gushed: “I already imagine him as a Hollywood leading man, he definitely has what it takes and he has always been my Prince Charming.”

After two of our favourite Strictly dancers left the show, could they also be leaving Blighty?

We hope not! Don’t leave us guys!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!