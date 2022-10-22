Strictly dancer Katya Jones makes sad confession about her love life

Katya Jones has opened up to fans about her love life as she took part in a candid Q&A on Instagram.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer didn’t hold back as she made a bold revelation about her current dating situation.

Katya was married to fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones (Credit: SplashNews)

Katya and Seann’s Strictly scandal

The 33-year-old has had quite a turbulent love life in recent years.

She was previously married to fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones for six years, before announcing their split in 2019.

Their split was thought to be a result of the infamous Strictly curse, after in the 2018 series, Katya and her partner Seann Walsh set tongues wagging with their closeness.

The pair were embroiled in one of Strictly’s biggest scandals ever when photos of them kissing in the street were published.

However, Katya and Neil have insisted the incident had nothing to do with the end of their marriage.

Addressing their split in 2020, Neil told The Sun: “We found that we’d grown apart like people do, so we were like, ‘OK, let’s go our separate ways’. We are lucky that we don’t have kids.

“It had nothing to do with what happened [with Seann]. We were moving in different directions but we are friends again now.“

And now, giving an update to fans on her Instagram, Katya made a sad admission about her current love life in a candid Q&A.

The pro dancer has updated fans about her love life (Credit: SplashNews)

Katya makes sad confession about love life

The brunette beauty took to her Instagram stories on Friday to respond to a fan who wanted to know if she was ‘dating’ at the moment.

Katya opened up to fans during an ‘ask me anything’ Q&A’ session, and of course, the topic of her love life popped up.

“Are you dating anyone?” a fan asked.

She responded: “Nobody wants to date me,” followed by a shrugging emoji.

Strictly star Katya apologised for the kiss

Shortly after their infamous kiss back in 2018 , Katya and Seann apologised during an episode of It Takes Two.

Katya said: “Obviously I apologise, and I can’t apologise enough to everyone who it hurt and involved.

“But, the main thing for me is that me and Neil are absolutely fine. That’s what matters to me the most right now and focusing on my job and doing it as professionally I can.”

Katya and Seann apologised for their kiss (Credit: BBC)

Seann said he was sorry too

Seann, who was dumped by his girlfriend of five years over the kiss, said: “You never think about the extent of the damage that you’re going to do, in a moment of, you know the mistake that you’ve made.

“I’m not perfect, far from it. Our relationship wasn’t perfect. That doesn’t mean I wanted it to end the way it finally did, and I’m very sorry for that.

“I’m still sorry for what I did, but it’s very important for me to get that out there.”

Read more: Strictly star Katya Jones’ ‘frustration’ with Tony Adams ‘revealed’ by body language expert

So what did you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.