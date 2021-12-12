Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has left viewers divided with his comment about Motsi Mabuse‘s appearance.

Last night, Motsi wowed viewers with her stunning hairdo and outfit.

But Craig had a cheeky quip about Motsi’s hair comparing it to singer Diana Ross’ iconic look.

Craig compared Motsi to Diana Ross (Credit: BBC)

What did Craig Revel Horwood say on Strictly?

The judges were giving their feedback to contestant Rhys Stephenson and his professional dance partner Nancy Xu following their second performance of the night, a Samba.

Read more: Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood under fire over John Whaite score

Host Tess Daly said to Craig: “In the VT you were fighting in Rhys’ corner. Did he live up to your expectations?”

Craig insisted that he was the only one to see potential in Rhys.

Motsi looked shocked by Craig’s joke (Credit: BBC)

He said: “I was. I was the only one that said he could do it!

“You should have heard, actually, what they said that wasn’t on the camera. I could repeat it now, but I won’t. Just saying.”

Motsi looked shocked by Craig’s comments, as he continued: “I was right! You absolutely smashed it. I could have had a little bit of a smoother bounce, but I loved it.”

However, Motsi wasn’t going to let it go as she said: “You are naughty, naughty, naughty!”

The judges were giving feedback to Rhys (Credit: BBC)

Craig then said: “Listen Diana Ross…”

Motsi added: “You are not invited anymore in the room.”

Many viewers watching were amused by Craig’s playful remark to Motsi.

One person said on Twitter: “So funny Craig calling Motsi Diana Ross tonight.”

Another added: “Craig [laughing face emojis], Diana Ross.”

However, some people took issue with the quip.

One tweeted: “Unnecessary Diana Ross quip from Craig Revel Horwood towards Motsi there!”

Read more: 5 things that have really infuriated viewers of Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Another said: “Did he really just reference Diana Ross?” to which another person replied: “He went there. Not good.”

Finally, another wrote: “Not Craig calling Motsi, DIANA ROSS. This man has noooo decorum.”

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on BBC One, tonight, at 7:20pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!