Strictly viewers all asking the same thing about judge Craig Revel Horwood as live shows return

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood left viewers all asking the same thing as the live shows started last night.

Known for his critical eye and harsh comments, the 57-year-old dancer and choreographer seemed to have turned over a new leaf for the 2022 series. Well, fans think so anyway!

Craig Revel Horwood seemed different on the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing, according to fans (Credit: BBC)

Craig Revel Horwood on Strictly Come Dancing

As the new series began and viewers watched 15 new couples take to the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor, they noticed a new side to judge Craig.

A judge since the series began in 2004, Craig is usually the hardest to please and known for his crushing remarks and eye for detail. However, this wasn’t the case last night (Saturday, September 24).

It appeared the judge had embraced his nice side. For a few celebrities Craig was one of the highest markers, even giving better marks than his fellow judges Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke.

One particular instance was for Loose Women presenter Kaye Adams. After she danced the tango with partner Kai Widdington, she stumbled and missed steps which saw her receive criticism from judges. However, the marks told a different story.

Craig gave her six out of ten, whereas the other three only offered the presenter five out of ten for her dancing.

Craig Revel Horwood voted Kaye higher than his fellow judges on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers think?

Craig’s nicer side didn’t go unnoticed by viewers.

Taking to Twitter to discuss his unusually nice remarks and high scoring, one person tweetd: “Craig must be watching a different show with his scoring!!!!! #strictly.”

Another shared: “Wait what’s Craig on? #Strictly.”

And a third added: “Who has re-chipped Craig this season? He’s dialled down the evil.”

Who has re-chipped Craig this season? He’s dialled down the evil.

One viewer even joked the judge had been “reset”: “Is Craig okay? He keeps smiling and being nice to people – even when they make mistakes! Has someone reset him????”

As the show continued, Craig continued to give out nice comments. One viewer teased: “Did Craig inhale too much glitter during the opening number or something? Someone check on him please, this is not normal behaviour.”

Read more: Sad Strictly fans emotional as they spot two things ‘missing’ from series

Former Strictly professional James Jordan also noticed the scoring. As the show went on, James gave his own critique but at one point questioned why Craig was being so nice.

The former dancer wrote on Twitter: “Craig and me normally give pretty much the same scores – he seems to be marking a lot higher than normal. Only me that’s right now then.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One, next Saturday (October 1) at 6:30pm.

What did you think of Craig Revel Horwood on Strictly last night? Was he being nicer than usual? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!