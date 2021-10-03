Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood divided viewers last night (October 2), as he took a swipe at new judge Anton Du Beke.

The pair returned to the judging panel for the show’s second week, alongside Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse.

But as Craig made a dig at Anton over his judging of Katie McGlynn, some fans weren’t impressed.

Craig Revel Horwood took a swipe at Anton Du Beke on Strictly last night (Credit: BBC One)

Strictly: Craig Revel Horwood makes a ‘dig’ at Anton Du Beke

The moment came shortly after Katie and Gorka Marquez took to the dance floor.

Shirley picked up on a few mistakes, before Anton gave his verdict.

The former professional dancer went on to admit that he didn’t notice any mistakes in the routine.

Anton, who replaced Bruno Tonioli, said: “Lucky for you I didn’t actually notice the mistakes.

“I might have been jotting something down.”

He added: “You’re a fine actress and you brought that to your performance.”

Anton admitted he missed Katie’s mistakes (Credit: BBC One)

However, Craig remarked: “You need to keep a watchful eye darling.”

As the audience booed the judge, he added: “A little note for Anton.”

And the moment didn’t go unnoticed with viewers.

Craig divides Strictly viewers

Some fans were left unimpressed with Craig’s comment.

On Twitter, one said: “Craig you’re meant to be critiquing the dancers not the other judges #Strictly.”

Another added: “Is Craig okay? He’s even Craigier than normal tonight! #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing.”

A third fumed: “Hypocrite @CraigRevHorwood who never notices the mistakes of Giovanni’s partners is criticising

@TheAntonDuBeke for missing Katie’s mistakes.”

A fourth tweeted: “Did anyone else feel that @CraigRevHorwood was trying to lord it over @TheAntonDuBeke the newest judge.

“Don’t start Craig. Anton is a household favourite #StrictlyComeDancing.”

A fifth commented: “Craig does me nut in on Strictly like are we not past this mean judge character yet? It’s so bloody outdated and annoying.”

However, others seemed to love Craig and Anton’s spat.

They added: “Here for the Craig/Anton beefing, tbh #strictly #scd.”

Another agreed: “The beef between Craig & Anton is sending me.”

