Strictly Come Dancing: Craig Revel Horwood hits back at fan after backlash over Helen

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has hit back after a fan called him out over his score for Helen Skelton.

Last night Helen shocked viewers with her “sensational” Couple’s Choice with her pro partner Gorka Marquez.

The sexy routine left the Strictly judges and viewers watching at home completely stunned, with some saying that Helen ‘stole the show’.

However, Helen didn’t quite manage the Holy Grail of 40 points as Craig only scored her a nine.

Helen Skelton’s dance wows on Strictly

Dancing to Mein Herr from Cabaret, Helen looked incredible in a black fitted outfit with stockings heels.

Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse each gave Helen a perfect score of 10.

But Craig only reached for his nine paddle.

One viewer said on Twitter: “I just can’t square Helen getting robbed of 40 considering the only dance that got 40 this year.”

Another wrote: “Wow, wow, wow Helen you have outdone yourself, you deserved 40. Bah humbug Craig! She has overtaken Hamza [Yassin] for my winner.”

Justifying his mark during the feedback, Craig told Helen: “I think you could have used your centre…” before his comments were drowned out by boos from the audience.

Craig continued: “It is true but in this dance every move is a picture and you achieved that immaculately.

“And I thought, actually, you did one of the most brilliant jobs with Fosse stuff that I’ve seen.”

Craig hits back at Strictly fan

One fan tweeted Craig directly and told him exactly what he thought:

“The only dance during this series that deserved a 10! That was unreal! Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez. Such a shame @CraigRevHorwood has [bleep] in his eyes. Yeah I said it.”

Craig was quick to respond to the comment.

“THANK YOU for your thoughts and watching the show.

“I’m assuming you are an expert in the field so have every right to analyse and make published comment. Your eloquence is remarkable!

“Thanks for tuning in gorgeous. Have a great weekend…mwah.”

He has not received a reply to his comment!

Fans can tune in tonight to see if Helen makes it through to next week’s semi final.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results airs tonight at 5.40pm on BBC One.

