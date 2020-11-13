Strictly Covid outbreak: Which stars have been affected?

Strictly Come Dancing is arguably the biggest show in the UK, but even it hasn’t been able to escape the clutches of Covid-19.

The series has been forced to change drastically to abide by new guidelines. As a result, everything is being taken week-by-week.

However, just two weeks into the show and chaos has already ensued.

Here are all the stars who have been struck by the impacts of Covid this year so far.

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones

It’s become a bittersweet year for LGBT+ fans of the show.

This year saw Nicola Adams and Katya Jones take to the dancefloor as the show’s first same-sex pairing.

However, just weeks into the show everything came crashing down.

The pair had to cut their time in the competition short after professional dancer Katya tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement from the show said: “We are incredibly sad that these unfortunate circumstances mean that Nicola and Katya are unable to continue on Strictly.

“They are a brilliant partnership and had already achieved so much during their time on the show.

“We’d like to thank them for their commitment.”

However, there is a chance they could be back in some form.

“Although their time in the competition has sadly come to an end we are hopeful that there will be opportunities for them to dance again in the future,” added the show.

Motsi Mabuse

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse has been forced to self-isolate for two weeks.

She had to make an emergency trip back home to Germany, and as a result, won’t appear on the panel as normal.

However, she will still make an appearance virtually.

“Earlier this week I needed to travel back to Germany for an urgent reason,” she said on Twitter. “I will of course be following the UK Government guidelines and self-isolating for 14 days.

“I’ll be watching from home and by the power of technology, should be in your living rooms. Watch out though, I’ll be doing my own hair and make-up,” she added.

Rylan Clark-Neal recently came into contact with someone who has Covid-19 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rylan Clark-Neal

Former X Factor star Rylan stepped away from his It Takes Two duties this week.

He was forced to make the decision after he came in contact with someone who had Covid-19.

“I look forward to being back soon and wish all the couples good luck for this weekend,” he told fans.

