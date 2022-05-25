Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton announced some huge news with Maisie Smith on Lorraine this morning (Wednesday, May 25).

The 39-year-old dancer revealed that he and Maisie were teaming up for the upcoming Strictly Ballroom The Musical tour!

Kevin was on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing’s Kevin Clifton makes announcement

Former Strictly star Kevin appeared on Lorraine today to talk about his next exciting project.

The dancer is set to take part in a new tour – Strictly Ballroom The Musical.

Kevin will play the role of Scott Hastings – a role he claims he has wanted since he was 10 years old.

“I saw Strictly Ballroom, the film, when I was about 10 years old, fell in love with it, became obsessed with it,” he said.

He continued, saying: “I said to my mum and dad at the time – one day they’re gonna make a show out of this, and I want to play Scott Hastings.

“I feel like my whole life has been leading towards this show.”

Maisie is joining Kevin on stage (Credit: ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing’s Kevin and Maisie reunite

Kevin then went on to discuss the Strictly connection within the show – the fact that Craig Revel Horwood is directing it.

He explained that Craig made him audition for the role. “He had to make sure the whole package was there, which it was,” Lorraine said.

“But there’s another Strictly connection, which is of course your co-star, who we can reveal right now, is Maisie!”

Former EastEnders and Strictly star Maisie Smith then entered the studio and joined Kevin on the sofa.

“It’s brilliant, obviously, we met a couple of years ago, I started my brief Strictly journey with you, so it’s only fitting that we get to continue it now in a musical,” Maisie said.

Maisie and Kevin spoke about their new show (Credit: ITV)

Maisie and Kevin talk Strictly Ballroom

A picture of Kevin and Maisie from the new show was put up on the big screen in Lorraine’s studio.

“Oh look at you there,” Lorraine gushed. “Oh wow!” Maisie said.

“I bet you just can’t wait to get this show on the road,” Lorraine said.

Kevin then spoke very highly of Maisie, saying they hit it off when they did the Strictly Children in Need special together. He also said she is a “really great dancer”.

He also informed Lorraine that Maisie had “smashed” the audition for the role of Fran in Strictly Ballroom.

“Oh, no way! I didn’t know that!” Maisie laughed. She then spoke about how she fell in love with ballroom dancing while on Strictly.

“I’m very lucky that my journey has just managed to continue,” she said.

Strictly Ballroom The Musical debuts in September.