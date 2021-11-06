Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice has sent fans into a spin with his rock-hard six-pack.

The professional dancer, 31, stripped off and revealed his toned abs while getting a spray tan.

Filming himself in the mirror, Giovanni told his followers: “It’s that time of the day…”

Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice has sent hearts fluttering by posing topless (Credit: Instagra)

Turning to a make-up artist busying around in the background, he asked her: “What time is it?”

Joking, the Italian dancer went on: “Giovanni, do you have a spray tan? No? Do you have a spray tan? Never.”

Confirming that Giovanni DOES have spray tans, the make-up artist could be heard saying: “Yeah, baby!”

Rose and Giovanni Pernice’s perfect score

Last week, Giovanni and his dance partner Rose Ayling-Ellis achieved the first perfect score of the series.

They are also the first couple in Strictly Come Dancing history to receive 40 so early on in the competition.

Giovanni and Rose performed a Tango during last week’s show (Credit: BBC)

Speaking on spin-off show It Takes Two during the week, Giovanni said: “It’s rewarding.

“We work every week like everybody else, we work very hard, and when you get the judges comments and good scores, it’s a nice feeling.”

Rose, 26, added: “I was really speechless. I was really overwhelmed and didn’t know what to say.

“I was just completely frozen but now I’ve calmed down, I’m so proud!”

The pair scored a perfect 40 (Credit: BBC)

Back to Latin

Tonight (November 6), Giovanni and Rose will be dancing the Samba to Cinema Italiano by Kate Hudson.

But the pair are concerned their Latin dancing may not live up to last week’s ballroom.

“Samba is back to Latin, so I feel like I need to put in a lot of work,” Rose told host Rylan Clark on It Takes Two.

“It’s all about the hip. I just want to improve my Latin.”

Rose and Giovanni will be doing a Samba on Saturday night (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni also said that their main aim is to “survive” their Week 7 dance.

“We need to please the judges and we need to be able to survive, he added.

“We need to improve our Latin and manage to get the same level as the ballroom – we will try our best!”

Last week, Loose Women star Judi Love and her dance partner Graziano Di Prima were given the boot.

Nine couples now remain in the competition.

Strictly continues tonight (November 6) at 6.45pm on BBC One.

